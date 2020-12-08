ht-school

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:24 IST

DC urges residents to donate to Armed Forces fund

To mark the Armed Forces Flag Day, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday unveiled a booklet, “Ran Yodhe 2020’, on the facilities available to ex-servicemen, at his office, here. During the customary launch of the day, district defence services welfare officer, Ludhiana, Commander Baljinder Virk, pinned a flag brooch on the DC to start the fund-raising ceremony. Sharma urged residents to donate to the fund for the families of those who lost their lives in the line of battle, army personnel disabled during war and for war widows.

Soil science day celebrated at PAU

The department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), celebrated World Soil Day in its adopted villages Bhundadi and Leelan on Monday. Kuldeep Singh, head, department of extension education, highlighted various activities of the department and shed light on the importance of soil health and soil testing. He further advised the farmers to adopt subsidiary occupations for better livelihood. Manpreet Kaur, associate professor, extension education, stressed on the role of women in farming.

Birth anniv of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on Monday. The music teachers, Gobinder Singh and Amandeep Kaur, presented shabad kirtan. Faculty members spoke on the life and teachings of the guru. Lastly, langar was served.

Students extend support to farmers

Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Thakkarwal, organised a campaign on Monday to support the farmers’ protesting against the agriculture laws. Students and faculty members presented speeches and poems.

Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day was observed online at BVM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, on Monday. The objective was to remember the services of the personnel of Indian Defence Services. Students also made posters depicting the valour of army officers. Principal Upasana Moudgil appreciated the efforts of students.

Ram Lal Bhasin holds Hindi debate contest

Ram Lal Bhasin Public School conducted an inter-house “Mantra Ucharan” and Hindi debate competition on Monday. In ‘Mantra Ucharan”, Himanshu came first, and Anjali secured the first spot in Hindi debate.

Kids carry out cleanliness drive

A cleanliness campaign was carried out on Monday by NCC cadets of Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Model Gram. Various sanitation works are being done to raise awareness on the importance of cleanliness.

Games organised for moms

The tiny tots of BCM Arya School Lalton, celebrated “A day with mom” online on Monday. Students expressed their feelings towards their mothers and performed and involved them in various activities. Various games and competitions were held for mothers like modelling, table setting and dance.