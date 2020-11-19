e-paper
Delhi school event: Mount Olympus Gurugram conducts MUN event

Delhi school event: Mount Olympus Gurugram conducts MUN event

The MUN, an academic stimulation, is a great opportunity for the students to understand the global social and economic problems and come up with solutions.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
About 40 student delegates of the school took part in the event.
About 40 student delegates of the school took part in the event.
         

Model United Nations (MUN) trains today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders. Students who do model UN would one day change the world. Keeping this in mind, Mount Olympus School, Gurugram, conducted its first MUN titled MOSMUN under the aegis of its principal Dr. Neeti C. Kaoshik.

The MUN, an academic stimulation, is a great opportunity for the students to understand the global social and economic problems and come up with solutions.

The conference was attended by about 40 student delegates of the school. The students attended the event online as well as offline. The two committees namely UNHRC (United Nations Human Rights Council) and AIPPM (All India Political Party Meet) were formed for the students.

The main topics on the agendas of those two committees were -- ‘Violation of Rights of Women and Children in Conflicted and Post- Conflicted Zones’ and ‘Viability of Banning Chinese Imports, Website and Apps’ respectively.

