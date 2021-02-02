Delhi school events: CCA School conducts inter-school science convention
Undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, CCA School, Sector 4, Gurugram, like every year, organised its annual inter-school science convention titled Unexplored Realms under the GPSC-cum-Sahodya Banner with full fervour and enthusiasm.
The pandemic outbreak couldn’t dampen the spirit of the teachers and the students at all.
More than 20 renowned schools of Gurugram participated in that event which was aimed at exploring the abilities of the students through enquiry, initiative, imagination and innovation.
This year, the event comprised three competitions namely SciArt Splash for Grades 3-5, Virtual Blends With Reality for Grades 6-8 and Photomontage for Grades 9-11.
In SciArt Splash competition, the young participants sent their beautiful creations under various themes such as science of future, world after corona and living in outer space while in the Virtual Blends With Reality contest the participants demonstrated experiments based on air, light, magnets, acoustics etc. and posted their videos.
The Photomontage competition gave a perfect opportunity to the students to create interesting and thought-provoking videos on the issues of the global challenges like solution to global warming, curbing world’s plastic waste and strengthening global health.
The best entries of the first two competitions were shortlisted by a panel of judges and the grand finale was held live. During the event, the students interacted with the adjudicators via video conferencing platform Zoom and answered the questions with confidence and conviction.
In the SciArt Splash contest, Bal Bharati Public school secured the first and third positions while DAV School, Sector 14, bagged the second position.
In the Virtual Blends with Reality competition, Gyan Devi Sr. Sec. School Sector 10, secured the first position while the second and the third positions were bagged by DAV Public School, Sector 14, and Ridge Valley School respectively. .
In the Photomontage competition, Ridge Valley School secured the first position, Gyan Devi Sr. Sec. School, Sector 10, the second position and DAV Public School Sector 14, bagged the third position.
CAA School director-principal Nirmal Yadav lauded the efforts of all the participants and expressed her gratitude to all the schools for participating in the competitions with great enthusiasm.
The director-principal also appreciated the Generation Alpha for keeping their spirits high during this challenging time.
In the face of a crippling Covid-19 pandemic, technology has emerged as a major life saver. CCA School, Gurugram, never leaves any stone unturned in incessantly providing the best platform to the students to empower learning in an age that is integrating technology as a way of life.
Ryan Internationl, Gurugram, students shine in environment contest
Two students of Ryan International School, Sector -31, Gurugram, Fatima of Class 7 and Arzoo of Class 8, stole the limelight in an environment competiotion organised by United for Air by securing the first position for their creative ideas. .
That competition was conducted with an aim to invite eco-friendly ideas from the students.
School Head Ms. N Geeta Srinivasa thanked and applauded those two students for their active participation and achievements.
She also encouraged them by saying that they are the future of our country and a small group of thoughtful and committed citizens can change the world.
The school is the foundation on which a child’s thought and behavioral process shapes up.
It’s here that the seeds of good thoughts are sown into the minds of children who blossom into responsible citizens, ensuring a safe and beautiful future for the mankind.
In the recent times, there has been a drastic rise in air pollution in our cities, which has led to an increase in multiple health issues across all age groups.
Hence, one can safely say that awareness plays a key role in leading a healthier lifestyle. Upholding the ideals of environment, many workshops, seminars etc are organised at this school for promoting awareness on air pollution, environmental degradation and health impacts.
