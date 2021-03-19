IND USA
Delhi school events: Ganga International signs MoU with Korean Cultural Centre

This MoU strengthened the pre-existing bond between both the parties.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST

True to its vision of global leadership, Ganga International School, Hiran Kudna, strengthened its pre-existing bond of educational and cultural exchange with South Korea by signing an MoU with Korean Cultural Centre, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, New Delhi.

Mira Kwak, education team head of Korean Cultural Centre, India, along with Shiny Simon, PR and communication senior assistant, visited the school. School principal Swati Joshi signed the MoU with Kwak.

The Korean delegates were given a cordial welcome at the school reception. Thereafter they were escorted to the conference room where a short movie on the school was presented showcasing the institute’s achievements and its international ties, especially with South Korea.

The delegates took a round of the school and were highly impressed to see the art, infrastructure and education system which meet the all the parameters of a global school. Kwak said that she has been actively working with universities and schools in India for strengthening the cultural bonding between Korea and India.

She also said that the Korean Centre is organising training sessions for Korean art, dance, drama and student exchange programmes as well as various other school-level competitions to promote the study of Korean culture.

The function concluded with a tree plantation activity as a mark of unity and progression between both the countries.

Ishan, Agam of DAVPS, Vasant Kunj, shine with ATL project

Two students of DAV Public School (DAVPS), Vasant Kunj -- Ishan Ghatak (Class 8) and Agam Yadav (Class 9) -- have come up with an idea to collaborate with non-ATL schools, community students as well as mentors using Artificial Intelligence.

This project has been selected in the Top 150 projects in Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Marathon 2019-20 by Atal Innovation Mission. Ishan and Agam were given an opportunity for an internship programme by Adobe, where their skills and project were further refined by Adobe mentors and experts.

Both of them have completed their internship successfully and received gift and appreciation certificate from Adobe and Niti Aayog. Their prototype has been sent for further approval.

The students have been continuously working in Atal Tinkering Lab for over three years and have made many innovative projects and participated in many competitions. We wish them all the best and we are sure that they will utilise these acquired skills for many more innovative projects and helping the community.

To set up an ATL in a school is a great initiative by Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog, to foster innovative skills and promote STEM education among the school students.

The need of the hour is to make our students future-ready while giving them required technological and entrepreneurial skills.

Although there are around 10,000 ATLs in schools in the country, many community students and students are still deprived of STEM education, which is very much required to make our country self-reliant.

SAJS, Vasundhara, celebrates annual sports day with zeal

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School (SAJS), Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, celebrated its annual sports day with zeal. Integrating co-curricular activities with academics to promote the holistic development of the students has always been the school’s philosophy. The school has concurrently been conducting an array of activities designed to keep the young learners engaged and active and to keep alive the spirit of sportsmanship.

The event was showcased live in virtual mode, adhering to Covid-19 social distancing norms . The musical rendition Shubh Swagatam enthralled the audience.

In her inaugural address, principal-cum-director Manju Rana extended a warm welcome to distinguished chief guest hockey stalwart Ashok Dhyanchand, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions chairman Shishir Jaipuria, vice chairperson Sunita Jaipuria, senior advisor Vinod Malhotra, schools director Shri Harish Sanduja and other dignitaries and the parents.

Motivating the students, Rana extolled the virtues of integrating games and sports in daily life as they help in developing leadership and social skills and have many other far-reaching benefits.

The event began with the tradition of the passing of the torch by Rana to school sports captain Utkarsh Tyagi. It was followed by the oath taking ceremony.

Shishir Jaipuria apprised the audience about the multifarious initiatives undertaken by the school such as design thinking and innovation, ATL projects, STTAR Training Academy, adopting contemporary digital technologies, enhancing social and emotional skills, which have equipped the students with the 21st century skills.

The students took part in many activities namely ‘Split Rangers’, ‘Invisible is Visible’, ‘Fearless Phantoms’, ‘Spinning the ball’ and ‘Khelo India’ . Dhyanchandji hailed the efforts of the students and their mentors. The event culminated with a vote of thanks proposed by headmistress Indu Kohli

