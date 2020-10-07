Delhi school events: Gurugram school hosts rotary charter presentation

ht-school

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:13 IST

It was a proud moment for all the 23 members of Rotary Club Gurgaon, Pravahini, as it held the Charter Presentation ceremony of their club at CCA School, Sector 4, Gurugram.

On that occasion, AG Sanjay Jain and Rotary Club Gurgaon president Dr. Ashok Sethi presented the Charter to the new president Nirmal Yadav.

In his address, Jain said, “Chartering a new club is an international event. Every event and project undertaken by the Rotary Club is a rewarding experience. Together we see a world where people unite and take action to create a lasting change – a change across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.” Expressing happiness over the formation of a new club in Gurugram, Sethi said,

“There are many benefits of joining Rotary Club as it promotes friendship, business development, personal growth and development, leadership development, and better citizenship in the community etc., he added.

There are Rotary clubs everywhere. Many Rotarians are in need of a doctor, lawyer, hotel, dentist, advice, etc. The clubs perform various kinds of work like development of social skills, family programmes, developement of ethics, cultural awareness, and opportunity to serve the people.

Yadav thanked the guests and expressed gratitude. She quoted American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson’s famous statement:, “It is one of the most beautiful compensations of this life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself.”

Rotary International is an international service organisation whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organisation open to all. There are over 35,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.2 million individuals, who are widely referred to as Rotarians.

Basava International School, Dwarka, conducts investiture ceremony

Basava International School, Dwarka, conducted the investiture ceremony with great enthusiasm on a virtual platform to felicitate the members of the newly elected student council.

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony was quite different from the ones organised in previous years.

This year’s ceremony was really one of the many remarkable virtual achievements of the school. The chief guest for the event was Wing Commander Kunal Girme, commanding officer, No 2 Delhi Air Sqn, NCC.

The function began with a morning prayer. Thereafter, the school principal, Manimala Roy, addressed the assembly and encouraged the council members to be the voice of students’ concerns and to always act as illustrious role models for the student body.

The members of the new student council were duly introduced to the gathering.

The council members then participated in the oath ceremony and they pledged to uphold the school’s ideals to the best of their abilities.

The chief guest appreciated the students and reminded them that their positions come with great responsibility.

He exhorted the members to strive to sustain their country’s honour and dignity as citizens of the future.

The students were then addressed by general manager Poornima Ambli, who appreciated and congratulated all the members of the student council. The school’s online periodical, OPA, was unveiled with zeal after the chief guest officially announced its release..

The ceremony culminated with the rendition of the national anthem.

Hindi Week at DAVPS, East of Loni Road

Like every year, DAV Public School, East of Loni Road, celebrated Hindi Week but this time the celebrations were completely different in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The event was conducted through virtual linguistic activities in which emphasis was laid upon not only the realisation of pride, experiences and respect for own language but also the interest of innovation.

A plethora of events were conducted to dwell upon the need to enhance the vocabulary, language skills and to make learning more enjoyable. Students highlighted the importance of Hindi language through various online class and inter-class activities like poem recitation, character enactment, lyrics, speeches, puppet storytelling, poem composition, role play, slogan writing. The week culminated with two events, namely Kavi Sammelan and Prashn Manch, by senior students.

They all participated in the activities with zeal and showcased their love and respect for their mother tongue. This enthralling week was full of learning and fun moments for all the students. The activities were planned to make the students aware of the significance and richness of Hindi language, and hone their listening as well as verbal skills, decision making, creativity and abstract thinking etc. The week turned out to be an enriching experience for the children. School principal Sameeksha Sharma applauded the efforts of the students and the Hindi department, and urged them to make an endeavour to learn and enhance their Hindi communication skills so that they can enjoy the language and also participate in various competitions in future as well.

SSSPS, Meera Bagh, organises Quest 2020

St. Mark’s Sr. Sec. Public School (SSSPS), Meera Bagh, organised Quest 2020, a virtual four-day inter-school science and maths extravaganza, using Microsoft Teams. As many as 350 participants from 32 schools participated in that extravaganza and engaged in virtual scientific and mathematical deliberations.

The extravaganza began with a spectacular live inauguration which was witnessed by more than 850 viewers. School principal Anjali Aggarwal wished best of luck to all the participants. The school also ensured that students across different age groups engaged in activities aimed at building scientific aptitude and reasoning skills.

Events like Srishti Mein Vigyan, Vigyanshala and Anveshan inculcated the spirit of scientific temper in young minds.

The students sharpened their skills by participating in events like π Rates, Insight, Maths Mantra and Ganitsutra.

Young debaters enthralled everyone with their brilliant performance on the topic ‘Allopathy – No Longer the Wonder Branch of Medicine’.

The participants were judged by a panel of eminent judges from Delhi University — Zakir Hussain College associate professor Dr. GS Tuteja, professor (retired) Dr. Parmod Sagar, Kirori Mal College assistant professor Dr. Kiran Dawra, and Dr. Sriparna from department of chemistry — and many more experts from the fields of science and mathematics.

The winners were awarded with merit e-certificates.