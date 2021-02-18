Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award

It was a moment of immense pride and happiness for Kamal Public School (KPS), Vikaspuri, when the CED (Centre for Educational Development) Foundation bestowed on it the prestigious Five Star Rated School of the Year Award.

The school received this award during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference, which was held at the Leela Ambience, Gurgaon.

School principal Reema Tandon received the honour from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi.

The school has been meticulously assimilating technology with education, keeping up with the latest futuristic trends in education, which also was also the theme of the conference.

This prestigious award has added another remarkable feather in institution’s cap, boosting its vision to provide quality learning environment to impart the 21st century skills to the students.

DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar, celebrates Creativity Week

The primary wing of DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar, celebrated the much-awaited annual extravaganza titled Creativity Week, an occasion the young students looked forward to with a lot of expectation, on a virtual platfprm.

During the week, the students participated in various competitions, non-competitive activities and recreational events. There were no boundaries of scholastic or co- scholastic subjects as the activities had a fine amalgamation of both.

The scholars learnt beyond the text books and enjoyed integration of knowledge and learning. They skillfully participated in these inter-disciplinary activities and innovatively showcased their creations.

In spite of the limitations of being on an online platform, no stone was left unturned by them. The soul of the week’s grandeur was the enthusiasm of students, cooperation of parents and dedication of teachers which was applauded by teacher-in-charge Suhasini K Nath.

Student of Veda Vyasa DAV Public School develops terrace garden

Kushagra Bhardwaj, a Class 5 students of Veda Vyasa DAV (VVDAV) Public School, Vikaspuri, developed a vegetable garden on his terrace. His story featured in UK newsletter in School Enterprise Challenge. He used old sacks and old buckets to grow plants. He used seeds from fruits and spices. He prepared organic manure from kitchen waste, using organic fertilisers and pesticides. His story inspires the students to be closer to plants and mother earth.

Principal Shalini Arora and wing in-charge Kavita Dewan lauded the efforts of young Kushagra and urged all VVDAVians to move towards self-sufficiency and sustainability.







