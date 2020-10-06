Delhi school events: Megh Malhar Utsav celebrated at JPS Noida

ht-school

Jagran Public School (JPS), Noida, celebrated the Megh Malhaar Utsav, the annual festival to celebrate the onset of monsoon. It started with the invoking of the rain god. Unfazed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the school management and teachers took part in that festival with all enthusiasm. The event started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by chief guest Dr. Sheo Kumar, principal Dr. DK Sinha, vice principal Hema Priyadarshini and school coordinator Sangita Bishnoi. Dr. Kumar is an eminent scientist at the Botanic Garden of Indian Republic, government of India.

An expert in plant pathology, ecology and environment, he is also into environmental designing for landscaping, water bodies and conservation.

The day started with the welcome address by Dr Sinha who presented the annual report in which he mentioned the areas in which the school has achieved remarkable growth. Thereafter the Utsav started with a brief introduction by Bishnoi who informed the audience about this festival and its significance. People eagerly wait for the rain after the sweltering heat of the summer months. It was very nicely presented through various dances by school dance teacher. Various dances were performed by the teachers to mark the occasion. Some teachers also sang melodious songs. On the same day, the school also conducted the investiture ceremony for the new student council on a digital platform. The newly elected council members pledged to uphold the school’s honour and glory. The parents conferred the students with badges and sashes.

Dr. Kumar appreciated the efforts put in by the principal, staff and teachers for their efforts in successfully organising the event and for contributing their very best during this ongoing pandemic by providing online education to the students. He also advised the parents to give time to their wards and to participate in all aspects of their day-to-day life. He encouraged the students to trade the right path and be the change. Priyadarshini proposed the vote of thanks and thanked the chief guest for gracing the occasion in the times of the pandemic. The vice principal also thanked the school co-ordinator, the music department, teachers, members of the student council, and the technical team for their whole-hearted support and contribution in making this online event a success.

Aarav of Ryan Int’l, Noida, is youngest anchor at IPL show

Over the last four decades, Ryan International Group of Institutions has been motivating and supporting their students to realise their own potential. Many Ryanites have earned fame and recognition in their respective fields. Another such name is Aarav Sharma, a Grade 5 student of Ryan International School, Noida. Currently, Aarav is anchoring the IPL 2020 Masala Unlock show on Zee News and is the youngest anchor in the show’s history. An active host at several school gatherings and festivals, Aarav was a junior anchor at Ryan’s International Theatre Festival 2019 and he has also featured in various TV commercials. Madam Grace Pinto, managing director of Ryan International Group of Institutions, congratulated Aarav on his becoming the youngest anchor on a TV show. His father Amit Sharma thanked the school teachers and the management for their constant support.

MJKPS, Ashok Vihar, organises virtual project show

Mata Jai Kaur Public School (MJKPS), Ashok Vihar, organized the virtual project show titled ‘Rishton ki Mehak’. The occasion was graced by Chandigarh director general of police Sanjay Baniwal as the chief guest, resident oncologist and MJKPS alumnus Dr. Sarthak Tandon as guest of honour, school chairman S Surjit Singh , vice chairperson Rasna Singh and members of the PTA committee. The event started with the rendition of Shabad followed by the traditional lamp lighting ceremony. In her welcome address, principal Rashmi Mehta applauded the indomitable spirit of the students for embracing the current situation. Students paid obeisance to Lord Ganesha. The journey of online learning was presented through a PowerPoint presentation. The story dramatizations centered around revitalizing humanity as well as paying a warm tribute to parents for unconditional love and care for their children. The tabla performance was riveting. It was followed by the traditional hymn ‘Sing Hosanna’. Baniwal appreciated the strong value system the school upholds, which is the very foundation of any society.

Dr Tandon fondly recalled his time spent in school and laid emphasis upon making the best out of school life experiences. Headmistress Anuradha Babbar proposed the vote of thanks and the event ended with the singing of the national anthem.

Teachers of GHPS, Punjabi Bagh, honoured

Guru Harkrishan Public School (GHPS), Punjabi Bagh, honoured many teachers during a special ceremony by presenting them a Letter of Appreciation for putting in their efforts in securing excellent board results for Classes 10 and 12. Principal JK Ahluwalia congratulated all the teachers and applauded the efforts of all the staff members who are taking online classes and conducting activities from home. School chairman S Saravjeet S Virk appreciated the institute’s board results and consistent efforts being made by the teachers for uplifting the standard of the school.