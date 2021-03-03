IND USA
Saarthak Sabharwal, above, was awarded the India International Sarabhai Student Scientist Award 2020
Delhi school events: School of Excellence gets prestigious award

A student from School of Excellence bagged the award in a unique event organised in remembrance of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian space programme.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:49 PM IST

With an aim to motivate the students to be space scientists as part of self-reliant India, the department of science and technology, government of India, and several autonomous bodies working under it organised a unique programme in remembrance of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian space programme.

Almost 10,000 students from all over the world attended the programme at its different occasional workshops. A total of 13 students were selected on the basis of their scores. From Delhi, Saarthak Sabharwal, a student of the School of Excellence, Dwarka, was awarded India International Sarabhai Student Scientist Award 2020.

Under this assignment and Olympiad-based programme, the students have to design a launch vehicle such as PSLV, GALV of Indian Space Research Organisation or such other designs of Nasa, using a specific game app.

After designing the launch vehicle, the participants have to launch the vehicle into the space and have to make an orbit and further so that it may land on any celestial object such as Mars, Moon or Venus etc.

The participants have to record the complete mission, using the screen recorder option for final submission. Thereafter they also have to take a screenshot of the mission achievement report which will be displayed at the end of the mission by the app itself.

Bhatnagar International organises Shades Of India

Bhatnagar International School, Vasant Kunj, recently organised a virtual festival titled Shades Of India. It was an initiative of school principal Shilpa Bhatnagar who is endowed with leadership acumen in abundance.

That event showcased vibrant shades well spun with minute details by the students of various schools.

Conducted under the directions of the school principal, the virtual festival aimed at bringing together budding artists, aspiring minds and like-minded souls under the broad spectrum of the theme.

The colourful programme commenced with the welcome address for the dignitaries and a panel of esteemed judges.

The students participated with all enthusiasm in various events such as Spin A Yarn, Matrubhumi Ka Gaurav, Anchor My Show, and Weave and Voice .

The exuberance, excitement and patriotism exhibited left everyone spellbound. The vision of the school principal to keep up with contemporary times resulted in an astounding success of the event.


