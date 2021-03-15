IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony

On the gala event, parents pinned badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST

The Indian Heights School (TIHS), Sector 23, Dwarka, organised the Academic Excellence Award ceremony for its primary wing students for the academic session on a virtual platform.

The gala event witnessed the momentous occasion as the proud parents pinned the badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.

The school management conveyed its wishes to the well-deserving achievers and their parents.

School principal Archana Narain congratulated all the students and their parents and appreciated all the facilitators for their support and co-operation in ensuring the holistic growth of the children.

In her address, the principal encouraged all the students to inculcate values and life skills in everyday life. School headmistress Meghna Dungrakoti also extended her heartfelt gratitude to all the parents and teachers for their partnership and teamwork in nurturing the young minds.

The overwhelmed parents expressed pleasure and gratitude towards the entire TIHS fraternity for providing a conducive learning environment and a fruitful learning journey to their wards.

Jaspal Kaur Public School organises career fair on virtual platform

Jaspal Kaur Public School (JKPS), Shalimar Bagh, organised a virtual career fair in collaboration with International Centre for Advancement of Education (ICAE). The event commenced with a shabad. Principal Asha Saran Srivastava motivated the students to take full advantage of the opportunity of the career webinar and advised them to get clarification about all their doubts as regards career choices. The webinar was held in two parts comprising the presentations by Indian universities and then the foreign universities, followed by a Q&A session for the students. The host of the show, Almas, conducted the webinar and made the interactions easier.

The delegates of Indian Universities were- Ashwini Pagad (ATRIA University), Shailendra (OP Jindal University), Aditi Soni (IIAD), and Jayant Gogoi (Shiv Nadar University). The presentations by the delegates of foreign universities were shared by Rituraj Singh (Kent State University), Anagha (University of Ottawa), Raul D’Souza (Istituto Marangoni), Doljit Pangging (ESSEC Business School) and Megha Yadav (Education USA).

The delegates clarified doubts and shared new career options with the students. This webinar was an enlightening experience for the students. It was a successful event overall as students came out with a better understanding of what careers different colleges have to offer.

Everyone has some kind of goal he/she hopes to achieve in his/her life. Choosing an apt career for stability in life is equally important. But with an enormous amount of options offered, choosing a suitable career becomes a confusing and stressful task for the students. They have many doubts and questions about their career paths for which they seek answers. Thus guidance is required from professionals and mentors from different fields. JKPS takes an initiative to organize annual career fair for the students of secondary classes where the professional career councillors are invited to guide and help the students in making proper career choice and showing them the right path.

Mount Columbus School gets prestigious award

Mount Columbus School (MCS), New Delhi, was felicitated with the Promising School award for the year 2020 and given the 5-Star rating by the Centre for Educational Development (CED) Foundation, an all-India forum of Eduleaders. During the ceremony, the school principal received the award from eminent personalities like Maldives’ ministry of education MoS Abdullah Rasheed Ahmed, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, and former NIOS chairman Professor. CB Sharma.

CED, an educational forum formed by academic and technical experts across the country, endeavours to empower school educators and all stake holders by addressing their needs and concerns.

MCS ardently believes in assimilating a strong value system, skills along with focusing on the academic excellence of students, thus preparing them to succeed in the 21st century.

KNSSBV hosts staff tour

Kala Niketan Sr. Sec. Bal Vidyalaya (KNSSBV), Durgapuri Extension, organized a memorable tour to Nainital for its staff members.

The staff tour programme is a highly valuable and important aspect to provide practical knowledge to the staff members who took part in the tour with enthusiasm.

They gathered on the school campus and started the tour from school under the guidance of school founder chairman OP Rai, director Shimla Rai and vice principal SP Sharma.

The staff members visited several places such as Cave Garden, Woodland, waterfall, botanical garden etc. during the trip. In addition, they also visited the Mall Road and enjoyed the beautiful landscape and view of the Naini Lake.

It was a delightful experience for all. Preety Tyagi and Rajni Kaushik were the incharges for the tour and Harsh Kumar was the co–ordinator.

On the occasion, the school’s founder chairman shared his experiences with all the staff members while returning to Delhi and all staff members also shared their own experiences with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi schools delhi school events career counselling
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST
On the gala event, parents pinned badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A prayer meeting being conducted at AKSIPS-45 Smart School in Chandigarh.
A prayer meeting being conducted at AKSIPS-45 Smart School in Chandigarh.
ht school

Punjab school events: Prayer meet for outgoing students at AKSIPS-45

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:57 PM IST
On the occasion, students were encouraged to set goals and work hard for their examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Focus, work hard and stay determined’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Taranjot Kaur, vice-principal, Doon International School, Amritsar, talks about introducing classes on political systems and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
ht school

Principal's Desk: Students should learn to read and read to learn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:44 PM IST
In today’s day and age, EQ has become more important than IQ, writes Anuradha Sharma, Principal, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS students shine in Kala Utsav competition

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Two students brought laurels to their school in vocal music and instrumental traditional folk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
ht school

Punjab school events: International Public School celebrates Mahashivratri

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:56 PM IST
A special morning assembly was organised for the occasion where students and staff members offered prayers to Lord Shiva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International School celebrates Vasantotsav

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:44 PM IST
On the occasion, a special virtual programme was organised for worshipping Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
ht school

KG Subramanyan: A luminous star on the Indian art horizon

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Recipient of Padma Shri, this artist is known for his murals, terracottas, sculptures, toys and children’s books.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:02 PM IST
With the disturbances caused due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, children who are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board exams are anxious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
ht school

Delhi school events: NGFS takes part in Delhi Police Week programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Keeping in mind that children are the future of the nation, the school conducted a self-defence programme for girls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NEP promotes conceptual understanding and multidisciplinary education across curriculum, writes principal Sharmila Raheja.
The NEP promotes conceptual understanding and multidisciplinary education across curriculum, writes principal Sharmila Raheja.
ht school

Principal's Desk: ‘NEP 2020 designed to transform education sector'

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The success of the NEP will lie in its implementation by the schools, writes Sharmila Raheja, Principal, Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Schools across region celebrate women

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Students observe International Women's Day with fervour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
ht school

Online mode is a big lesson for the education system

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
With online learning the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became immediately visible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees sanitise a classroom PRAFUL GANGURDE/ HT PHOTO
Employees sanitise a classroom PRAFUL GANGURDE/ HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Institutes grapple with time crunch to finish syllabus

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Most colleges commenced regular lectures only in February, leaving students with little academic time to complete the prescribed curriculum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students as well as the teachers participated in the investiture ceremony with enthusiasm
The students as well as the teachers participated in the investiture ceremony with enthusiasm
ht school

Delhi school events: CSKM Public school conducts investiture function

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:07 PM IST
During the event, the students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP