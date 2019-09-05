DPS International, Saket, celebrates its excellent performance

ht-school

Sep 05, 2019

Excellence in Academic Performance

DPS International, Saket, celebrated excellence in academic performance in the Cambridge International Examinations at a glittering ceremony in the school auditorium.

The event also incorporated the investiture and scholar badge ceremonies. The programme was attended by chief guest Prof Najma Akhtar, vice chancellor, Jamia Milia Islamia. Dr Kiran Datar, chairperson of DPS International presided over the function, along with other eminent members of the DPS Society, diplomats and dignitaries, parents and grandparents of students. The day began with lighting the lamp of learning to the Vedic chants invoking nature. The senior school students voiced their views in a talk show on probably one of the biggest problems faced globally, “Illegal Migrants: Assets or Liabilities” and a poem “Children of War”.

The school choir presented a song called Shallow that upheld the motto of “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Scholar badges were awarded to Cambridge World toppers, All India toppers, school topper in IGCSE and A level. Students achieving excellence at the international, national, state or district level in the field of academic, sports, music, dance and arts were also awarded with merit certificates. In her speech, the chief guest highlighted the need for students to be not only good professionals and good leaders but, above all, “good human beings”! Principal Amita Mishra apprised the guests of the stellar academic achievements of the students in the IGCSE and A level board examinations, the spectacular university admissions and how the school was scaling greater heights in all spheres.

Doon School MUN

Students of The Ardee School, New Friends Colony, participated in the 13th session of the Doon School MUN along with 27 leading schools from North India.

Delegates from Lawrence School, Sanawar, Mayo College Girls School, Maharani Gayatri Devi, Jaipur, The British School, Welham Girls, Modern School, YPS Patiala to name a few were a part of the 14 committees which were chaired by the Doscos. The highlights of the three days of discussions were as follows: Article 5 and human rights issues dominated the Human Rights Commission. Lok Sabha debated article 370 and 35 A. United Nations Security Council debated the enforcement of International Climate Change Legislation. The Viceroy’s Council’s main objective was to facilitate the peaceful transfer of power from the British to the Indian Union. During the conference, students debated about theocracies, realised the importance of researching a topic thoroughly and the procedures to adhere to while in a parliament committee. While some experienced the importance of collaboration, others realised that a debate can be only won with facts and confidence. The students returned from the conference enlightened and empowered.

Green Crusaders

Bala Pritam Guru Harkrishan International Public School, Vasant Vihar, took up a drive for environment conservation.

The tree plantation drive was organised with the banner “Go Green, Go Clean.” Students and teachers planted saplings of Neem, Babul, and Karonda. A skit and dance made students understand that trees are not only an excellent source of oxygen but also absorb harmful gases and filter harmful pollutants from the atmosphere, thereby providing fresher air to breathe. Students were encouraged to plant trees in a planned manner and celebrate every special occasion as Van Mahotsva. Students and teachers took an oath to plant trees in and around their surroundings on birthdays, teacher’s day, children’s day and parents’ day. The school took a pledge of “Each one, plant one.”

Mango Festival

The primary wing of Army Public School, Delhi Cantt celebrated Mango Festival to educate students about the seasonal cycle of nature.

The students participated with zeal. Various activities related to the favourite fruit of Indians were conducted. A special morning assembly on the theme Yummy Mangoes was conducted. It included a quiz, rhymes and songs in celebration of the juicy fruit. The students were dressed in yellow for the celebration. They also organised an exhibition of varieties of mangoes and their products such as mango shake, ice cream, burfee, pickle, chutney and jam. The students relished the treat. Principal Neetu Kapoor congratulated the teachers and students for their efforts in making this celebration successful.

Orientation Programme

A parent is a teacher at home and a teacher is a parent in school. With this thought, Mount St Mary’s School, Delhi Cantt, organised an orientation programme for parents.

The aim was to familiarise parents with the curriculum, rules and regulations of the school. The programme began with a warm welcome to the parents followed by the lighting of the lamp. In his address, principal Rev. Bro. Saji VJ spoke about the importance of parents spending quality and quantity time with children. He also emphasised on the need for positive motivation and appreciation. An interesting and informative presentation was shown on the Patrician Brothers and all the Patrician Schools in India and around the world. Junior school co-ordinator Neelam Kotnala read out the general guidelines. The theme for the programme was “Spreading Our Wings,” inviting the new family members to Mount St Mary’s. It was a fruitful meeting and the parents were in high spirits after the programme.

Investiture Ceremony

Kerala Education Society Sr Sec School, Canning Road, conducted an investiture ceremony in the presence of school chairman Babu Panicker, manager Ravindranathan and principal Harikumar KG.

The ceremony symbolised the confidence the school placed in the newly elected students’ council. The function began with the march past by council members with zeal. They pledged to fulfil their duties to the best of their ability. The guests conferred badges and sashes on the council members. It was a moment of pride for the parents. The principal exhorted the new council members to discharge their duties impartially and with integrity. He also reminded them to hold in high esteem the school motto of Light To Enlighten. The function ended with the national song.

Inter School Quiz

School of Excellence, Kalkaji, organised an inter-school quiz as part of the ongoing zonal science competitions of zone 29, district South East under the directorate of education.

Groups of three students each from government and private schools took part in the quiz on global warming. A total of 63 teams participated. On the basis of preliminary round of written questions, four teams were shortlisted for the main round. Through the different rounds of interesting and thought provoking questions presented by Suman Taneja, the team from SKV Molarband secured first position, Panchsheel Public School Badarpur got second position and third position was shared by School of Excellence, Kalkaji and SBV No 2 Badarpur. M Shariq, convenor of science competitions congratulated the winning teams for selection from the zone 29 for participation at district level science competitions. All the teams participated with great enthusiasm.

Investiture Ceremony

Bhatnagar International School, Vasant Kunj, conducted an investiture ceremony.

The council members pledged to diligently execute all the tasks to the best of their abilities. They promised to uphold and support the ideas, activities and constitution of the school. They pledged to show respect and mutual understanding towards each student member of the council and strive to uphold the valued traditions of the school. School principal Shilpa Bhatnagar gave away the portfolios and badges to the newly constituted team.

Students Throng Computer Exhibition

DPS, Mathura Road, organised a Cyber Matrix Exhibition to showcase the interesting information technology-based systems and applications developed by students.

The exhibition was inaugurated by principal Deeksha Khera in the presence of vice principal Reema Sharma, headmistress Ranjana Dean, senior mistress Renu Puri and other dignitaries. The highlights of the exhibition were the demonstrations and explanations given by the students on innovative working and still models, and projects based on online games, Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, database systems, computer manners and Google Glass. The confidence of the students, the way they conducted themselves, the way they exhibited their skills left everyone elated. The principal lauded the computer department for its efforts in bringing out the hidden talents of students in the form of digital and creative learning.

Sep 05, 2019