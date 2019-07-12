Drone to fly on Saturn's moon

Nasa is sending a dual-quadcopter drone to explore the surface of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. Named Dragonfly, the mission will search for hints of life on a world similar to primordial Earth.

Saturn has 62 moons, 53 of which are known ones while 9 others are awaiting confirmation of their discovery. The second largest planet in the solar system, it is made mostly of hydrogen and helium. Its two moons namely Titan and Rhea are in hydrostatic equilibrium. Titan is the second-largest moon in the solar system.

Few missions have visited Saturn so far. In 2005, the European Space Agency’s Huygens probe was the first spacecraft to land on Titan, revealing a world similar to a primordial Earth. Pioneer 11 and Voyagers 1 & 2 flew by. Cassini orbited it 294 times from 2004 to 2007.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:45 IST