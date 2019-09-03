GD Goenka Public organises installation ceremony

ht-school

Interact Club Installation

To highlight the importance of “service above self,” GD Goenka Public School, Sector-9, Rohini organised the installation ceremony of the Interact Club on its premises.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by Rotary Club president VP Verma, director VK Bansal, other esteemed Rotarians, school principal Dr Shipra Kumar and academic coordinator Monika Kumar. Thereafter, a musical rendition to invoke the Lord’s blessings by the school choir resonated in the hall. The principal extended a warm welcome to the guests. The pearls of wisdom of the guests enlightened the audience. In his speech, Bansal remarked about the hard work and efforts of the club. Verma encouraged students to contribute to society and do their bit at the community and international levels. The Rotary Club awarded a trophy to the school and honoured Dr Shipra Kumar with a silver card. It was a momentous occasion for the council members to receive their badges of honour. The principal congratulated the newly inducted members of the Interact Club who beamed with excitement. The ceremony culminated with an inspirational street play on Substance Abuse performed by Goenkans.

Rotary Interact Club

NK Bagrodia Public School, Rohini in collaboration with Rotary Club organised the installation ceremony of Rotary Interact Club.

The occasion was graced by president of Rotary Club Delhi Maurya, Neeraj Gupta and member of managing committee Dinesh Kumar Gupta. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp. It was followed by the principal welcoming the guests. A group dance was presented to celebrate collaborative efforts. Outgoing president Avtarika Kaur presented the annual report of the Interact Club. The Rotarians decorated the newly appointed prefectorial board with badges. The new Interact Club president Saanya Jain shared her vision for the year. Eminent Rotarians motivated the students with their words of wisdom and appreciated the work done by the school. The programme culminated with vote of thanks by the secondary department in charge Jyotsana Sharma.

Installation Ceremony

DAV Centenary Public School, Narela, hosted the 4th installation ceremony of its Interact Club under the aegis of the Delhi Rotary Club Uptown.

The occasion was graced by Rotarian VP Verma, president, Rotary Club of Delhi, and other distinguished Club members. The event began with the lighting of the lamp by the guests and principal Bimlesh Jha. The dignitaries were honoured with saplings for preserving the environment. Club in charge Rathee read out the achievement report of the year. She also talked about Project Boond, an initiative taken by the school to promote water conservation and save the earth. The school also organised a tree plantation drive for the guests. A total of 50 Interactors were inducted in the club who pledged to strive and make a difference. The dignitaries pinned badges on the members and urged them to follow the principle of service above self. Verma said that service to humanity is of utmost importance and the team should spend some part of their day to promote the cause. The cultural segment comprised songs, mono-acting presentations and a street play. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the principal.

Social Science Week

Maharaja Agarsain Public School, Ashok Vihar, celebrated Social Science Week.

The school conducted a plethora of activities to motivate students to preserve heritage. The week began with Digital Citizenship event. The students debated whether digitalisation is more of a boon than a bane. The arguments put forward by the students were enlightening. Students presented spectacular performances in the activity “Straight from State” in which they portrayed the cultures of different states. In Akbar Birbal Kaleidoscope, students showcased the morals in the stories of Akbar and Birbal. The event Abode in Peril showed that there is large scale disturbance on planet Earth due to ecological damage.

Students presented skits on the topic. They also took part in a youth parliament. The aim of the youth parliament was to strengthen the roots of democracy, inculcate healthy habits of discipline, tolerance of the views of others and to enable the student community to understand the working of our parliamentary institutions. Students also took part in the Model United Nations conference. Class 11 and 12 humanities students presented a moot case. Mooting is one of the highlights of every law curriculum. It enables students to understand the intricacies of legal research, which culminates in an argument in a moot court competition. The hard work and team spirit of students created magic on the stage.

Science Quiz ‘Brain Brew’

St Angel’s School, Rohini organised an Inter-School Science Quiz titled Brain Brew for schools which are members of the Hub of Learning.

St Angel’s director Archit Bhardwaj congratulated the science faculty and students on their performances.

St Angel’s has provided a platform to students to excel in the field of science. The competition comprised three rounds. The first round was the MCQ round, second the visual round and third the rapid fire round. St Angel’s secured the first position but as the host, passed the trophy to the next winning team GBSS, Burari. Second position was bagged by Govt. Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, A-Block, Holambi Kalan and the third position was bagged by Govt. Co-Ed Senior Secondary School, C- Block, Holambi Kalan. It was a successful event that culminated with a speech and prize distribution ceremony.

Science Exhibition

Maxfort School, Rohini, organised a science exhibition for the holistic development of students.

Principal Dr Ratna Chakravarty encouraged the students and the Science faculty to put up the wonderful exhibition. The students had made use of what they learnt in the classroom for the exhibition.

The school adopted a pragmatic approach of learning by doing and experiencing things. Students showcased static and working models for learning scientific concepts. The objective was not only to inculcate a scientific aptitude and research-mindedness but also help in creating teaching aids. Besides working and non-working models, students presented charts and project files on their topics.

Visitors appreciated the exhibits. They experienced the world of science as depicted by the students.

New Senate

The student senate of Holy Child Public School, Sector 29, Faridabad took charge at a ceremony.

The environment buzzed with pride and enthusiasm. The ceremony began with a band performance, welcome song and lighting of the lamp of knowledge. The students of the council were applauded. The members of the council took an oath to carry out their duties with sincerity and efficiency and carry forward values of righteousness, responsibility and integrity. The words of chief guest Narayan Singh Rao made the young leaders feel confident and inspired. Vasu Sharma is the new head boy and Isha Arora the new head girl.

First In Math

Ryan International School, Sector-11, Rohini, felicitated students with certificates and medals for their good performance in the academic session 2018-19.

On the day of the prize distribution ceremony, Gurveen Ahluwalia, data analyst and relationship manager, First in Math online programme, conducted an orientation session. Many students participated in fun-filled Maths solving problems and won a lot of stickers. The star achievers of the programme for the session were Gurmehar Kaur who bagged the gold medal, Soumya Gupta who bagged silver and Daksh Birla who won a bronze medal. A total of 22 students were given certificates of appreciation and 42 students were given participation certificates.

Vanmahotsav

Maharaja Agrasen Model School, CD Block, Pitampura celebrated Vanmahotsav with zest. The school combined Van Mahotsav with the International Year of the Periodic Table for the celebrations.

More than 25 reputed schools of Delhi participated in the event. A plethora of interschool competitions were organised. A Radio Talk on the International Year of the Periodic Table engrossed the audience. A Mathematical Tambola on the the Periodic Table was also held. The Science department highlighted Chemical families in the exploration of knowledge. Commerce students showed the significance of elements in the economic growth of the country. The ATL provided a platform for creativity and innovation on the theme Adventure with the Periodic Table. The IT department highlighted a software application Quest for the Best. Social Science department emphasised on the importance of minerals. The art and music department presented performances on Depicting Periodic Table Elements and a Panchtatva folk dance.

Principal Dr Pratibha Kohli congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the winners as well as other participants. The event culminated with the prize distribution ceremony. The participants left with a spark of erudition and smiles of gratitude.

