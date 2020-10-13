HT Codeathon: Coding to be a basic skill in digital age

ht-school

Information is worth it and we are living in the greatest of all times – The Information Age, which is digitally controlled. Shaping digital future is a walk in the park for young students, but with it come challenges of problem solving and team work. As individuals we are good in our respective fields, but we are at times reluctant to cooperate as a team member for the collective success. As coding is turning out to be fundamental literacy in the digital age, our academic team has collaborated with HT Codeathon in their initiative to drive the inspiring force among young students in our school as we recognize the key role that Coding will play in near future. HT Codeathon has opened up opportunities for the students to learn the skills from the comforts of their home. A remarkable platform brought in by HT for achievable goals. The 3 Rs – Rationale thinking, Responsible attitude and Recreation can transform the mundane life in youth to a more meaningful one. While coding encourages analytical thinking, it ensures every teenager experiences the 3 Rs on their journey to tech-driven future. Our school motto – ‘Explore Engage Excel’ is synonymous with the prerequisites for Coding to prepare students to be future-ready. It’s very satisfying to learn how coding converts your instruction for the computers to understand and act relevantly. Our students from Grade 6 are connected with HT Codeathon and are doing exceedingly well. At St. Xavier’s High School, we are committed to help students learn the way of life for a promising future!

Stanley Anthony

Principal, St. Xavier’s High School, Sector 49, Gurugram

Hindustan Times has given a great opportunity to the students, by introducing Codethon. Though times are unusual, yet this venture helps the children learn something new and hone their skills. I extend my best wishes to the team and hope they keep introducing more options for the students to learn from.

Aditi Misra

Principal, DPS, Sec 45, Gurugram

HT Codeathon offers children wonderful ways to learn coding. It helps in aligning digital literacy to learning process and teaches them the art of solving any problem with definite steps. It makes them think structurally and logically that repetition wreaks havoc which further gives them a flavour of doing things not to make them just work but also to make things make sense. The logic, structure and sequence pattern take the children miles ahead to know how technologies converse with each other. Codeathon prepares the learners for an increasingly tech-oriented advanced setting. To be a programmer is to volunteer yourself up for a life of persistent learning. It not only helps you signify the problem differently but also makes you imagine the layers and climb the ladder of abstraction to get to the most general solutions. I wish the core purposes which are to stimulate creativity and problem-solving skills are flourished with trumpet!

Ruchi Gera

ICT Teacher, St. Xavier’s High School, Gurugram

During the times of lockdown, coding became my new hobby. I really appreciate the teachers of HT Codeathon as they explain every concept step by step from the basics and then gradually proceed on to the complex programs. My python skills have developed and I have become deeply passionate about coding. After learning coding, I plan to design an app which can predict the stock market to some extent with the help of machine learning and python. I’m thankful to my principal, Ms Aditi Misra, and the Team HT for giving me this great opportunity to learn and develop a new skill.

Sanjana Shyamsundar

Class 9, DPS, Sec 45, Gurugram