HT Codeathon: Coding turned into child’s play, here’s how you can participate

ht-school

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:19 IST

We are all constantly surrounded by technology, which is evident from the large number of laptops, computers and gadgets we see around us. Fields that may dominate our lives in the future, like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics and cloud computing, also show that this trend will continue. In all these arenas, a common thread is coding, or programs that make computers work.

Coding in India

While coding has grown in India, it has so far been limited to grown-ups and professionals. Even though coding evokes enthusiasm among children and parents, institutional support for it at the school level is still lacking.

Also Read: HT Codeathon: 10 reasons you should know how to code

HT Codeathon

HT Codeathon is a novel initiative to promote coding among school students. It aims to provide the next generation a robust platform to enhance their abilities in coding, logic building and problem-solving.

This exciting learning forum and competition will provide schoolchildren the chance to prepare for a technology-enabled future.

Participation in the event is really easy. All that you have to do is pay Rs 499 plus GST and register with www.htcodeathon.com.

Also Read: HT Codeathon: Cracking the code for success in our tech-run world

What does HT codeathon hold for school students?

•It is a first-of-its-kind coding initiative which focuses on school students and provides them a platform to showcase skills

•Enhances critical, problem-solving, logic building and analytical skills

•Improves computational thinking and makes them future ready

•Attractive prizes and rewards include HT Codeathon Champion titles for the top 3 positions in each category, laptops and smart watches. Certificates of participation will also be issued to all the contestants.

•Event to be promoted extensively on HT’s print, digital & radio platforms.

Also Read: HT Codeathon: What is coding, here’s what you should know

Here’s what you would learn

Classes 6 and 7

•Introduction to Website Development

•Programming basics

•Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML) basics

•Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

•HTML+CSS

•JavaScript (JS)

•HTML+CSS+JS Projects

Classes 8 and 9

•Programming Basics

•Introduction to Python game development

•Algorithms

•Introduction to Object Oriented Programming (OOP)

•Introduction to Python

•Basic Python programming

•PyGames

Timelines

•Once registered, participants can access online preparatory modules

•Online qualification round to be held in November

•Finale in December to identify top 3 in each zone for each cohort

How to register; book a webinar and submit queries

•To register now, log on to www.htcodeathon .com

•To get a dedicated LIVE webinar organised for participants from your school, register on the following link: https://forms.gle/qwWT8m3wXSAhCwMh9 and select your preferred timeslot.

•To get queries answered or to seek support, reach out to us on 011-60004242 or via email at support@htcodeathon.com

More than 3,700 students from 618 schools have already registered for HT Codeathon and are gearing up in right earnest to put their best foot forward in this exciting contest. If you too aspire to make a mark in coding, the best way to start is to register in HT Codeathon.

Eligibility

The event is open to students of Classes 6 to 9

Voices from the ground

In this evolving world of science, everything stems from the mind of creative people. Learning to code makes it easier to build that aptitude, which will eventually be put to use in solving real-life problems. Innovative thinking and approach to problem solving will help students embark on their first step in a world in which everything is increasingly controlled by computers. Starting early is the only way forward. This is a great initiative by HT. I wish the organisers and participants all success!

Mamta Nanda

Mamta Nanda, Principal, Ryan International School, Rohini

HT Codeathon is futuristic and innovative. The experience will encourage children to pick up skills in coding early for a better tomorrow.

Ashok Pandey

Ashok Pandey, Director, Ahlcon Group of Schools

HT Codeathon gives students coding skills that unlock opportunities in the classroom and beyond. Computers are everywhere and our daily lives are intricately interwoven with them. Participating in this event will help students widen horizons, sharpen abstract & logical thinking. Learning code also helps them think in a structured way.

Anjali Bhandari

Anjali Bhandari, Teacher, Maxfort School, Dwarka

HT Codeathon is an advantageous platform for students. Every student deserves the chance to explore, advance and succeed in computer science. They can even start as early as 5 years with programmes that use visual learning environments and instructions. It will help students to improve creative thinking and coding.

Shalini Sharma

Shalini Sharma, TGT (Computer Science), Seth Anand Ram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad

Coding improves the problem-solving and collaborative skills of children and helps them be creative. HT Codeathon simplifies coding and teaches children about it in a fun-filled way that keeps young minds engaged.

Rati Gupta, whose son Advik is a student of Montfort School, Ashok Vihar

HT Codeathon will help us millennials to gear up for a highly tech-driven world. It will instil the much- needed abilities to think logically and to code.

Shourya Goyal, Class 7-B, St. Xavier’s High School, Gurugram