HT Codeathon: What is coding, here’s what you should know

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:38 IST
Hindustan Times
What is Coding?
Coding is a process that uses a programming language to create step-by-step instructions that get a computer to carry out specific tasks such as creating software, websites, games, apps etc. All the technology around us uses code to function — our browsers, our websites, our phones. Every line of the code is an instruction and a set of instructions using some logic creates a code or script for the carrying out of a task. As computers do not communicate like humans do and understand only binary, coders use programming languages to translate the steps into machine language that the machine understands.
Which coding activities are right for children?
Very young children can start with block-based programming such as Scratch and Blockly to create games and animation. These have a child-friendly visual interface and users can drag and drop blocks of instructions, motions or characters, which makes it easy to code without knowing the exact syntax.
Older children can use Java, which is object-oriented, reusable, and known for building apps for Android and gaming, including the popular Minecraft. Their interest in Minecraft can be used to teach children how to use logic and problem-solving in Java.
Hindustantimes
Python is one of the easiest to use to create applications as it is versatile, has many libraries and can be used for graphics, data analysis and advanced fields such as cyber security and artificial intelligence.
HTML (Hyper Text Markup Language) is a reasonably easy language used to create websites, and children aged 10 to 12 can pick it up easily. JavaScript, used for web programming and native on all web browsers, is executed on the client side or the user’s computer. Using it, older children can create user-friendly web applications and games. Children can also use Swift to make MacOS-based apps.
At what age can ONE start programming?
Nowadays, children are exposed to so much technology that they can comfortably start young. Around the age of five, children can start with Scratch Junior, which uses visual learning environments and block-based instructions. Children aged seven and older can use Scratch to create animation, games and even try their hand at robotics. Those aged 8 to 10 can start with programming scripts such as HTML. Children aged 12 and above can start learning full programming languages such as Java and Python, which require a more in-depth understanding.
