HT Codeathon: Skills that unlock opportunities

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:15 IST

CODE is to Create an Outstanding Digital Environment for the young generation so that they generate employment and provide opportunities in future, rather than waiting to grab them. HT Codeathon equips the learners with 21st century skills. ‘Growth and inventions are perennial and so is modernisation’.

In this new normal where technology has revolutionised lives forever, the students’ new leisure pursuit is tech-craft. They are always in search of new avenues to break the monotony and stagnation which this pandemic has caused. This is where HT Codeathon emerges as a liberator which provides an ideal platform to the young net-wizards to prepare for a tech-enabled future, thereby steering their lives towards success, in the real sense. To cater to their requirements, ASN Senior Secondary School, with HT Codeathon, augments the students’ skills and helps them to metamorphose into adept cybernauts. Our motive is to fuel the desire and determination of the students to transform them into illuminating flambeaus. I believe that the Codeathon equips them with a user-friendly virtual interface which ignites their ability to think out of the box, develop problem solving, critical thinking, logic building skills and enhance their abilities in coding. It helps students learn to develop apps, games, websites and solutions to the problems in an interactive way.

I see it as a great initiative by HT and even greater opportunity for the students to explore new horizons and achieve the zenith of success. I congratulate Team HT for taking the initiative of equipping the learners with 21st Century skills through this exclusive platform.

Swarnima Luthra , Principal , ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar ( HT Photo )

‘Basic need of education’

The fast-paced world of technology has revolutionised lives. We are more dependent on technology today at this point of the pandemic. Access to computers and internet has become the basic need of education. In these times, HT has given students a much-needed platform through HT Codeathon which is all about nurturing three Cs: Creativity, Cognitive skills and Constructive learning. The diligently designed learning modules allow students to learn at their own pace and help them evolve into members of an adaptive, future ready generation. I wish HT the best of luck for empowering students and teachers with the newest ways to engage in the 21st century concepts of learning.

Sushma Kalia , coordinator, ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar ( HT Photo )

We appreciate HT for launching India’s first-of-its-kind coding initiative, HT Codeathon, which encourages students to learn and showcase computational & analytical skills in this tech-run world. This initiative motivates students to utilise their online time in demonstrating their programming skills in various programming languages through a single platform. They can develop their own websites , games etc. and can become coding experts.

Shweta Verma, Teacher , Bal Bharati Public School, Manesar ( HT Photo )

Amid the challenging Covid-19 times, HT Codeathon has given us a platform to utilise our time to learn various computing programmes like – Scratch basics, HTML, CSS, Java Script, etc. We can learn to make our own websites through this amazing platform. It is wonderfully designed to help us become the future coding champions.

Avishi Gotam, Class 8, ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar ( HT Photo )

