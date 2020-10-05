HT Codeathon: Students can learn coding and imbibe skills to design their own apps

ht-school

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:50 IST

HT Codeathon is a platform on which students can explore their programming skills and helps them shape their imagination. It is a remarkable initiative to create opportunities for students to enrich their abilities in coding, problem-solving and logic-building. Students can learn coding and imbibe skills to design their own apps. HT has created an opportunity for children to learn coding from homes. It is a premier concept, which equips kids to facilitate them with greater vistas.

Smita Singh, coordinator, New Horizon Scholars School, Thane

In keeping with its vision of making students future ready, DG Khetan International School continuously introduces students to different avenues for holistic learning. HT Codeathon is one such excellent opportunity, for the tech-savvy pupils to get hands-on experience in coding, which is an important skill set that provide great opportunities in the future, as it prepares students for jobs that are emerging, even as current jobs are getting obsolete.

Archana Nair, parent of Aryan Nair, Class 10, DG Khetan international school, Malad

In 21st century, coding has become an essential skill and the best time to learn it is at a young age. Amid tough times, HT Codeathon brings with it a ray of hope for all the millennials who are looking to use their time learning something useful and creative. Coding improves the problem-solving and collaborative skills of children and HT Codeathon will play a role in bringing out the hidden talents of the budding coders and ensure that the learning journey is fun-filled.

Siya Kothari, Class 9, DG Khetan International School, Malad

Since the past few years, I have always been wanting to learn coding, as I find the idea of designing or creating one’s own apps or games very fascinating. HT Codeathon collaborated with my school and came up with the coding championship. At first I thought, it would be difficult, but after few lessons I found it to be quite fun and easy. I believe that for a beginner, this is the best way to learn coding. The teaching method and course structure is user-friendly. They also have online support.

Jija Dhumal, Class 8, New Horizon Scholars School, Thane

This is a great course and I love its structure. It is engaging and gives us enough guidance to start HTML coding before moving on to JavaScript. I appreciate the precise and short videos because overly long videos tend to make us lose focus. It definitely adds value for beginners like us.

Riddhima Acharya, Class 8, Bal Bharati Public School, Navi Mumbai

I like to create games and learning coding through HT Codeathon will definitely be helpful to me to create games.I also like to make websites and the initiative has benefitted me immensely. I want to make my career in technology and HT Codeathon is the first step towards it.

Shaurya Jinit Shah, Class 6, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School (ICSE), Juhu

Being an IT professional, I believe that tomorrow everything will be controlled by Artificial Intelligence. I understand that the basics for all of these will be coding and what better than learning it in a fun way. As parents, we are happy that HT Codeathon and the school came up with this excellent initiative, which has a well-researched course structure, video-based explanation, quizzes in between every lesson, project submissions and online support as well. We believe that coding will help our child develop her logical thinking.

Pravin Prakash Dhumal, Parent of Jija Dhumal, Class 8, New Horizon Scholars School, Thane