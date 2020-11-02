Maharashtra education department ask schools to celebrate November 8 to14 as children’s week

ht-school

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:53 IST

Ahead of Children’s Day on November 14, the Maharashtra state education department has asked schools in the state to celebrate Children’s week between November 8 and 14.

As part of the initiative, schools have to conduct activities and upload photographs of celebrations conducted online. During the week, various competitions such as essay writing, elocution and video making will be organised for students by the schools. The education department has also announced prizes in each category for students between Classes 1 and 12.

“Teachers can upload photographs of students using the hashtag #baldivas2020. They can share these photographs across social media handles,” states the circular issued by the education department on Thursday. A taluka level and district level committee will be formed to judge student entries as part of the competition.

Several teachers said when they were struggling to complete their syllabus and exams, conducting activities for an entire week will be cumbersome. “The department should have left the activities to schools as following a rigorous timetable will be tough at the moment. Also, since some students do not have access to the internet, communicating these events to them is a tough thing,” said the teacher of a suburban school.

Officials from the education department said the idea is to encourage students to take up activities when schools are online.