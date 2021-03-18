Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks
The state education department’s recent move of releasing question banks for Class 10 and 12 students has not gone down well with many students and parents who say the question bank has served to increase confusion.
On Monday, the education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website (maa.ac.in). The department said this was done to help students who will write their secondary school certificate (SSC) and higher secondary school (HSC) certificate exams, which will be held between April and May.
However, several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank. Many said the question bank contains questions on topics that were omitted after the education department reduced the syllabus by 25% last year. “There are several questions from omitted topics and the entire material consists of questions on each topic and theme. What is the point of the question bank if it is not different from the existing study material?” asked a student.
Parents said students felt more unsure about what to expect in their exams. “Now they don’t know whether to study from the questions given or from the textbook. The department should have instead marked a few topics as important so that students would have accordingly studied,” said a Borivali-based parent of a Class 12 student.
Officials from the education department did not respond to calls and messages. A senior official said the department will release more papers in the coming days and the questions should only be considered guidelines.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 and May 29. SSC (Class 10) examinations will be held between April 29 and May 31. Due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown, the education department has announced a 25% reduction in the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12, for the current academic year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike: FRA, Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’
- Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty
- The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Question banks for Maharashtra Classes 10 and 12 are online
- The education department released the subject wise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MU approves ₹724-crore budget for 2021-22 for digitisation purpose
- This is the first time that the annual senate meeting was conducted virtually and was approved late on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘NEP aims to overhaul existing education regime, making it more learner-centric’
- The NEP aims at overhauling the India’s existing education regime, making it more learner-centric.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Franz Kafka: Great novelist and titan of 20th century literature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Principal's desk: School education can develop students’ entrepreneurship skill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Vaibhav of BIS, shines in different contests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox