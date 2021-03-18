IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks

Maharashtra's education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST

The state education department’s recent move of releasing question banks for Class 10 and 12 students has not gone down well with many students and parents who say the question bank has served to increase confusion.

On Monday, the education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website (maa.ac.in). The department said this was done to help students who will write their secondary school certificate (SSC) and higher secondary school (HSC) certificate exams, which will be held between April and May.

However, several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank. Many said the question bank contains questions on topics that were omitted after the education department reduced the syllabus by 25% last year. “There are several questions from omitted topics and the entire material consists of questions on each topic and theme. What is the point of the question bank if it is not different from the existing study material?” asked a student.

Parents said students felt more unsure about what to expect in their exams. “Now they don’t know whether to study from the questions given or from the textbook. The department should have instead marked a few topics as important so that students would have accordingly studied,” said a Borivali-based parent of a Class 12 student.

Officials from the education department did not respond to calls and messages. A senior official said the department will release more papers in the coming days and the questions should only be considered guidelines.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 and May 29. SSC (Class 10) examinations will be held between April 29 and May 31. Due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown, the education department has announced a 25% reduction in the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12, for the current academic year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education secondary school certificate higher secondary school board exams 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST
This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
ht school

Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3, Saupin’s School, got selected for the national level championship as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
ht school

Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike: FRA, Maharashtra

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The state FRA has requested colleges to factor in the last year's economic repercussions on students’ families before applying for annual fee hikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Maharashtra's education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
ht school

MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ht school

Question banks for Maharashtra Classes 10 and 12 are online

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • The education department released the subject wise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
ht school

MU approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22 for digitisation purpose

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • This is the first time that the annual senate meeting was conducted virtually and was approved late on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
ht school

‘NEP aims to overhaul existing education regime, making it more learner-centric’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • The NEP aims at overhauling the India’s existing education regime, making it more learner-centric.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:56 PM IST
The contest had three rounds: Rapid fire, passing and brain teaser
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Chandan Deep, principal of St Joseph’s Convent School, Amritsar, talks about pedagogical changes, the challenges of his profession and much more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
ht school

Franz Kafka: Great novelist and titan of 20th century literature

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:21 PM IST
German-language novelist Franz Kafka blended realism with fantasy. His stories evoke the anxieties felt by many in 20th-century Europe and North America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
ht school

Principal's desk: School education can develop students’ entrepreneurship skill

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Dr Anuradha Mehta, Principal, Red Roses Public School, Delhi shares her views on the importance of harnessing entrepreneurial skills in students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
ht school

Delhi school events: Vaibhav of BIS, shines in different contests

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The event was held on National Sports Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST
On the gala event, parents pinned badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP