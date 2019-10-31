e-paper
Nagaland: Land of festivals and folklore

Bounded by Myanmar in the east, Assam in the west, Arunachal Pradesh and a part of Assam in the north and Manipur in the south, Nagaland is known as the land of festivals and folklore that have been passed down for generations.

Bounded by Myanmar in the east, Assam in the west, Arunachal Pradesh and a part of Assam in the north and Manipur in the south, Nagaland is known as the land of festivals and folklore that have been passed down for generations. The diversity of people and tribes, each with their own culture and heritage, creates a year-long atmosphere of celebrations in the state. Covered mostly by high-altitude mountains and home to a rich variety of flora and fauna, this state is inhabited by 16 major and it offers a rich traditional and cultural heritage.

