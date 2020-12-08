National education policy is need of the hour

ht-school

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:00 IST

Indian education system is running on the traditional approaches and methodologies for more than three decades. Technological advancement with the advent of Internet has changed the whole world but the ladder to reach that advancement was not modified. Finally on July 29, 2020 a new era has been opened as National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) was passed by the Union Cabinet.

Earlier Educational system was working on the guidelines issued by NEP 1986 and RTE act 2009 but a lot of lacunae were found in the system which were receding it from the Universal education goal. A dire need for modified Educational system was felt. A system which takes India to the goal of self -reliance and success in global competitiveness. Working age population and its potential defines the growth of any country. In India about 60% of population lies in the age group of 10 to 60 years and for success, they should be fully equipped with relevant skills which should be taught to them as foundation in schools.

The policy aims to increase public investment in education from 4.4% of India’s GDP to 6%, and more than 290 million students life will change for better if this policy is implemented with the thought behind it.

NEP 2020 takes forward our education system towards International standards and it will have impact on the future of the Indian Education.

Availability of teaching resources and textbooks in mother tongue teaching, availability of skilled teachers who understand thought behind NEP 2020 and removal of red-tappism in the regulation and monitoring system, proper coordination between state run and private schools are some of the Challenges that Government may face in the long run.

Although implementation of NEP 2020 in true spirits will take time but we hope that it will change the face of Indian Education system and will make it par with International standards.

(The contributor is principal of Tree House High School, Kalyan)