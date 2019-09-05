New council takes charge at St Paul’s School

ht-school

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:22 IST

St Paul’s School, Hauz Khas, celebrated a grand investiture and prize distribution ceremony.

At the ceremony, everyone felt proud to breathe the air of a nation which is now under one Constitution, one flag and one citizenship. The national flag was hoisted by chief guest Kiran S, IPS, HG Dr Gabriel Mar Gregorios, Metropolitan, chairman reverend Father Aju Abraham, vice chairman AC George, principal Susan Jacob and other members of the management committee.

The rendition of the national anthem filled each heart with pride. The four houses took part in a smart march past. The principal expressed the wish that students should rightly use this freedom given to them. Her speech was followed by the presidential address by HG Dr Gregorios, who emphasised on the social oneness. The chief guest emphasised on the importance of laws in our lives and abiding by the norms for everything that helps in the progress of the nation.

A group of 108 students presented a patriotic song, yoga and dance performances on the unity in diversity of India. It was a medley of Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Lavani, Kalbeliya and Punjabi performances. Then the investiture ceremony for the newly elected council was held. The principal administered oaths to the council members. The captains, vice-captains and other office-bearers promised to fulfil their duties sincerely. The high achievers of Classes 12 and 10 were awarded with certificates and trophies. A great sense of pride could be seen on the faces of the parents invited for the ceremony.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:08 IST