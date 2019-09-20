New Green Fields holds plantation campaign

ht-school

Plantation Campaign

New Green Fields School, Alaknanda, took part in a plantation campaign at the Jahanpanah City Forest. It was conducted by Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA, GK Assembly on behalf of the Delhi government.

Trees play an important role in the ecosystem by maintaining the ecological balance. Bhardwaj stressed on the need to grow more trees to increase the green cover of the Earth and improve the environment. The drive highlighted that students are important for environment conservation. Students were encouraged to adopt the tree they had planted and look after it in future also. All participants were gifted herbal plants to plant in their homes.

State Level Tennis Championship

The students of Ajanta Public School, Sec-31, Gurugram defeated Amity International School, Sec-46 in the under-19 boys category of a district tennis championship. The winning students were Mohit Janghu, Vishal Yadav, Yaksh Thakran and Aryan Gaur of Class 12. The event was organised by Bliss Tennis Academy, Sec-62, Gurugram. They will now play the state level tennis championship. Principal Vaibhav Kapoor congratulated the boys on their victory and wished them luck for the state level event.

