New student leaders take charge at Blue Angels Global

ht-school

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:50 IST

“Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality,” said Warren Bennie.

With this thought, Blue Angels Global School, Faridabad, organised its investiture ceremony at the morning assembly on its premises. The event was presided over by vice-chairman Amit Bhadana and principal Sharda Muni. The investiture ceremony signifies the confidence that the school places in the newly invested office bearers. The leaders pledged to fulfil their duties to the best of their ability. The ceremony was held with zeal. The vice-chairman and the principal graced the occasion.

The selected leaders marched forward to the stage. They were conferred with badges and sashes by the vice-chairman and the principal. The students’ council took a pledge to uphold the school motto. The principal exhorted them to uphold values. She reminded them that with position comes responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers. She said struggles help one to achieve heights. The principal and the vice-chairman congratulated the students and advised them to be role models. The function concluded with the National Anthem.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 13:43 IST