Online classrooms help plug learning gaps

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:31 IST

Jagran Public School, Noida, conducts webinar on skill development

Jagran Public School, Noida, organised its first-ever webinar on skill development for its students and interested parents. The webinar was organised for the benefits of students, parents and teachers so that they can augment their knowledge as well as cognitive and creative thinking skills. During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this sort of activity is a great way to unwind oneself. Before a child learns to read, developing motor skills by playing various games like odd man out is an important activity. Visualisation games and fun activities lead to developing quick and better reading skills among children and also make writing easier. The webinar was conducted free of cost by an emerging artist, Shweta Singh, who has organised many such events for the welfare of women. Singh balances her time between creating art and her family. The event was a big success as it evoked an overwhelming response from all age groups. Principal DK Sinha appreciated the efforts put in by the vice principal Hema Priyadarshini, school coordinator Sangita Bishnoi and the webinar team comprising Anupama Bajpai, Tripti Mehrotra, Padmaja Behera and Lily.

JKPS, Shalimar Bagh, organises investiture ceremony virtually

After the investiture ceremony, the students also paid tributes to country’s freedom fighters ( HT Photo )

Jaspal Kaur Public School (JKPS), Shalimar Bagh, held its investiture ceremony on a virtual platform. The event began by invoking the blessings of the Almighty with a Shabad. Principal Asha Saran Srivastava welcomed the esteemed guests comprising parents of students and other dignitaries including school chairman Sardar Surjit Singh and vice chairperson Rasna Singh. Thereafter, Saran addressed the gathering and administered the oath to the newly-elected student council. On behalf of the new council, head boy Mohnish Soni and head girl Trissha Lakhotia expressed their gratitude to the school for reposing faith in them and promised to uphold the values and legacy of the school. Addressing the students, the esteemed guest, L S Bahl, shared his experiences and encouraged them to always walk on the correct path. Guest of honour Col. Amit Gupta, an alumnus of the school, expressed his gratitude to his alma mater for his success as an officer in the Indian Army and motivated the council members to shoulder their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and dedication. The Jaspalians then enthralled the audience with a foot-tapping dance as a tribute to the freedom fighters of our country to mark the occasion of the Independence Day. At the end, headmistress Shikha Dhameja proposed the vote of thanks.

GGSS, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, celebrates Van Mahotsav

Staff members of GGSS planted 50 saplings during the event. ( HT Photo )

Government Girls Secondary School (GSSS), Mayur Vihar Phase 3, recently celebrated Van Mahotsav wherein all the students take part in a plantation drive. They planted saplings around their vicinity and posted their pictures on the Whatsapp group. The Kondli constituency MLA was the chief guest while other dignitaries who participated in the Green Delhi Campaign were HP Meena and Uma Khurana from Science Centre, HOS Sandhya Singh and Eco Club incharge also contributed in that noble cause. GGSS staff members planted 50 saplings.

Ramakrishna Senior Sec School, Vikaspuri, conducts activities galore in online classes

Ishita Mittal of Class 11 delivered a speech on drug abuse and trafficking ( HT Photo )

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Ramakrishna Sr Sec School, Vikaspuri, is organising various activities in virtual classes to hone the skills of its students. During an online class, Ishita Mittal, a student of Class 11, was provided with an opportunity to deliver a speech on the topic ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking.’ Ishita highlighted the impact of various kinds of drugs on human body. Then she explained the ways of consuming drugs. Some impacts of drugs include health consequences that are permanent. The daily dosage of drugs can weaken the immune system. She concluded her speech by urging that this evil practice must be stopped and this can be possible only by the combined efforts and support of the people. Parents should explain to their children about the bad impacts of drugs . In addition, stricter laws should be made to handle this issue. The school is committed to the holistic growth of its students. Even amid the chaos due to Covid-19, teachers are going the extra mile for the overall growth of students.

Mindfulness activities organised at Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, on digital platform

Mater Dei School students participated in the activities enthusiastically ( HT Photo )

Mater Dei School, Tilak Lane, conducted a series of mindfulness activities on a digital platform. On that occasion, school principal Sr. Stella Joseph gave an opportunity to all the students to explore and translate the concepts of self reliance, sustainable development, communal harmony and express gratitude towards the Covid warriors. For the students of Classes 6-10, the theme was Atamnirbhar Bharat, which envisions the emergence of a robust and strong India committed to the welfare of all. The students of Classes 11 and 12 worked on the topic ‘Salute to the Covid Warriors’ and paid tribute to the people who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic. The students participated in activities with all enthusiasm and exhibited their creativity in the form of poetry writing, article writing and poster making. Thereafter, the students were led into the oath-taking ceremony by the teachers in each online class and they pledged to work towards maintaining communal harmony in India. The principal wished them well and said there is a constant endeavour on part of the school to encourage students to spread, promote and practise peace, love and goodwill among one and all.

Inter-school event held at DAVPS, Pushpanjali Enclave

Keeping in mind development of skills, youth and respect for intercultural diversity as a major target, DAV Public School (DAVPS), Pushpanjali Enclave (Cambridge Wing), organised an online inter-school portal named Emergence for students. Many schools from different states of India took part in the activities during the event. There was a wide range of contests for different age groups and classes. The host school shared all the honours with the school next in rank. The winners were announced on the school website and there were certificates and prizes for the winners.