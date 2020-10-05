Physical distancing does not mean emotional distancing

ht-school

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 18:50 IST

School isn’t just about the subjects we study or the skills we learn. It’s also about the friends we interact with and the bond that we form. Over the years, playing outdoors with a group of friends has been largely substituted with video games, and conversations with memes.

In the last few months, as the world is grappling with the pandemic and classes have shifted online, we’ve once again begun to understand and value the importance of social relationships — of being able to interact, in person, with friends, family, classmates, and teachers.

Here are some strategies to beat social isolation during the lockdown. Remember, physical distancing doesn’t have to mean emotional distancing.

Participate in online classes: while classes online may sometimes seem boring and you may find it hard to concentrate, being present in class will provide a sense of routine as well as common ground with classmates. Be active and participative, and keep that video on!

Have real conversations: Ever imagined what it would be like if we were to enter a similar lockdown, but without the power or the internet and social media at our disposal?

Yes, screen time is bound to increase during this time of social distancing, but what matters is how you use this screen time.

Have unfiltered conversations with friends through audio and video calls, rather than just scrolling and double tapping mindlessly through social media updates.

Spend quality time with family: This is also a great opportunity to spend some quality time with family. Share anecdotes, play some board games, watch a movie together or have your meals together.

Help out with household chores and use this time to understand one another better.

Bring structure to the day: Sticking to a routine is essential. Even as you may get tempted to skive off classes and lay in bed instead, have a fixed time to wake up and get out of bed.

Take some time out for physical exercise, eat regular meals and engage in activities that you enjoy.

Engage in extra-curricular activities: Finding a hobby or an activity that instills a sense of purpose is a great way to stay engaged, stay active, and most of all, get an opportunity to mingle with like-minded people. Be open to learning new things and exploring new avenues, even if it is online at the moment.

Reach out for help: If you find yourself feeling socially isolated, reach out for help.

Talk to a parent, a teacher or a classmate.

Call a helpline or take support from a mental health professional. Remember, you are never alone.

(The author is a Consultant Psychiatrist and is the Director of Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare. Views expressed here are personal.)