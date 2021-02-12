Punjab school events: Appreciation day held at Manav Mangal School

To honour students who had shown excellence in academics and co-curricular activities, ‘Appreciation Day’ was organised on scheduled days, at Manav Mangal High School, Sector 21–C, Chandigarh. Social distancing and Covid-19 norms were strictly adhered to.

A galaxy of meritorious achievers who were awarded trophies and prizes by branch head of the school, Anjali Sardana.

A total of 250 students were appreciated for their performance in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Each student was motivated to consistently work towards excellence as an achievement in school is just a cobblestone in the path of one’s life… its just the beginning.

Mount Litera Zee School, Ludhiana

Mount Litera Zee School welcomed its tiny tots to the campus with the tilak ceremony. The children were also given welcome gifts, including candies. School authorities said that they were taking care of the pandemic norms such as ensuring that students wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.

Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, SAS Nagar, students and the school management distributed woollen and other clothes to underprivileged children at Udham Singh Colony, Phase-7, Mohali. The school’s students had donated their clothes in these areas earlier as well. Chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) appreciated the students for their spirit of kindness.

Doon Valley Cambridge School, Ludhiana

The Doon Valley Cambridge School (DVCS), Zira, organised a rally to mark the traffic awareness week.

The rally was presided over by inspector Ravi Yadav, traffic in-charge, Ferozepur. Speaking on the occasion, inspector Ravi Yadav said that concrete efforts were needed to make the industrial hub free from traffic congestion.

Students vowed to not drive their vehicles at high speed and make people around them aware of the traffic rules. Subhash Uppal, school chairman, and Vipan Kumar Jaswal, school principal, urged students to strictly abide by the traffic rules.

Oakridge International School, Mohali

Oakridge International School student Prabhsimrat Gill’s first self-published non-fiction book ‘Explore The New YOU’ set a world record. The Class 8 student made it to the Asia Book of Records for being the youngest non-fiction self-published author.

The principal informed that It took Prabhsimrat only 15 days to write the first draft and another 15 days to edit and refine it.

BCM School, Ludhiana



