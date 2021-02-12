Punjab school events: Appreciation day held at Manav Mangal School
To honour students who had shown excellence in academics and co-curricular activities, ‘Appreciation Day’ was organised on scheduled days, at Manav Mangal High School, Sector 21–C, Chandigarh. Social distancing and Covid-19 norms were strictly adhered to.
A galaxy of meritorious achievers who were awarded trophies and prizes by branch head of the school, Anjali Sardana.
A total of 250 students were appreciated for their performance in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Each student was motivated to consistently work towards excellence as an achievement in school is just a cobblestone in the path of one’s life… its just the beginning.
Mount Litera Zee School, Ludhiana
Mount Litera Zee School welcomed its tiny tots to the campus with the tilak ceremony. The children were also given welcome gifts, including candies. School authorities said that they were taking care of the pandemic norms such as ensuring that students wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.
Golden Bells Public School, Mohali
Golden Bells Public School, Sector-77, SAS Nagar, students and the school management distributed woollen and other clothes to underprivileged children at Udham Singh Colony, Phase-7, Mohali. The school’s students had donated their clothes in these areas earlier as well. Chairman Col CS Bawa (retd) appreciated the students for their spirit of kindness.
Doon Valley Cambridge School, Ludhiana
The Doon Valley Cambridge School (DVCS), Zira, organised a rally to mark the traffic awareness week.
The rally was presided over by inspector Ravi Yadav, traffic in-charge, Ferozepur. Speaking on the occasion, inspector Ravi Yadav said that concrete efforts were needed to make the industrial hub free from traffic congestion.
Students vowed to not drive their vehicles at high speed and make people around them aware of the traffic rules. Subhash Uppal, school chairman, and Vipan Kumar Jaswal, school principal, urged students to strictly abide by the traffic rules.
Oakridge International School, Mohali
Oakridge International School student Prabhsimrat Gill’s first self-published non-fiction book ‘Explore The New YOU’ set a world record. The Class 8 student made it to the Asia Book of Records for being the youngest non-fiction self-published author.
The principal informed that It took Prabhsimrat only 15 days to write the first draft and another 15 days to edit and refine it.
BCM School, Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Appreciation day held at Manav Mangal School
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Hansraj Model School organises annual career week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All-India essay competition for school students on the cards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Dip in demand for engineering; no takers for 55K college seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai school events: NL Dalmia High School holds inter-school virtual event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: SGHPS children exhibit their artistic skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know the facts that may help you choose right career path
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosts virtual MUN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colleges in Mumbai set to reopen, TISS still undecided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peak-hour train travel should be allowed for Mumbai colleges to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: GGNPS organises declamation contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sayed Haider Raza: One of India’s most celebrated artists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: The Millennium, NOIDA, celebrates annual day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruvani: ‘Covid made us better at handling adversity’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow schools to conduct Class 10, 12 exams: Mumbai principals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox