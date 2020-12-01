Punjab school events: BCM Arya holds virtual sports day

ht-school

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:03 IST

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, organised a virtual annual sports day on Saturday. The theme for the event was “Fight for Fitness”. As many as 3,400 students participated.

The day commenced with live streaming of the opening ceremony. The state-level players and physical education instructors lit the ceremonial torch. The school choir sang a song. A dance-cum-skating performance was given by students.

Students competed in one-minute challenges like spot hopping, jump and dress-up, hit the target, pack the bag, dribble the ball, cross the hurdle, etc.

KVM hosts annual athletics meet

Kundan Vidya Mandir organised the 76th annual athletics meet via the virtual platform on Saturday.

The chief guest on the occasion was Karan Goel, an ex-student of the school, and former IPL cricketer.

Students took part in activities like jumping jacks, throwing ball in the basket, skipping, flamingo balance test, lemon spoon, and high-knee clap. As many as 1,300 students participated.

Webinar on higher education abroad held

A webinar was organised by Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road (BVM), on Sunday for students of Class 12 who aspire to pursue their higher education abroad.

The resource persons on the occasion were Meenu Bhargo, destination manager, Australia, and Anmoldeep Singh, certified counsellor for Canada.

They briefed the students about overseas education opportunities, application procedures, fee structure, and intake times.

St Soldier’s students learn table manners

St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, organised a virtual table manners activity to familiarise students of UKG with table etiquettes,

Children learnt to set the dining table, use fork and spoon properly, and clean up the table after finishing the food. Teachers also told them the importance of good table manners. The tiny tots enjoyed sharing their meals with their friends on a virtual platform.

Students recite poems, deliver speeches

Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Thakkarwal, celebrated the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Sunday.

Students delivered speeches and recited shabad kirtans and poems on the life of the founder of Sikhism.

School director Kulwinder Singh Ahluwalia and manager Pooja Verma encouraged the students to follow the teachings of the guru and take the path of humility and forgiveness.

Children showcase their creative talent at JSHS

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School hosted the ninth annual GS Memorial-Inter School Kids Festival via a virtual platform. As many as 35 schools participated in events related to cultural, academic, and co-curricular fields.

Online events such as “PowerPoint Presentation” and “Create your YouTube channel” were held.

In “Miniature Garden”, a creativity-based competition, students exhibited art pieces. The highlight of the show was a fashion show wherein students showcased the latest fashion trends.

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School and BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School won the overall trophy. Guru Nanak International School, Model Town, was declared the first runner-up.

Physical fitness event organised

The students of Class Nursery of AKSIPS-45 Smart School took part in a physical fitness activity. Teachers told them about the importance of physical fitness. Children did different physical activities like jumping, hopping, running, kicking, and throwing. The objective of the activity was to encourage students to make physical activity a part of the routine.

Students celebrate Gurpurab virtually

Students and faculty members of BCM, Basant City, celebrated Guru Nanak Dev ‘s birth anniversary via virtual platform on Saturday.

Children sang religious hymns and offered prayers. Principal JP Singh encouraged the students to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak.

Parkash Utsav celebrated at GGSPS

The 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated at Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Pakhowal Road, on Saturday.

The campus was decorated with flags and flowers and devotional songs were played throughout the day. Langar was distributed among all staff members.