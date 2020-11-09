Punjab school events: DPS students conduct science experiments

ht-school

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:05 IST

Intending to cultivate scientific temperament and attitude among the children, the Pre-primary wing of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organised a ‘World of Science’ activity for them.

Children performed various science experiments based on different concepts such as miscible and immiscible liquids, properties of air, and float and sink, etc. Children were amazed by various scientific tricks shown to them and the experiments which they conducted under the supervision of their teachers.

The objective was to nurture students’ intellectual ability, critical thinking skills, and to boost their confidence.

Tiny tots of BCM Arya School celebrate Diwali

To celebrate Diwali, BCM Arya School , Lalton, organised clay modelling, story alive and rangoli making competitions for students of kindergarten on Saturday. The competitions were conducted virtually. In clay modelling, students moulded clay into fruits and vegetables. The stories were adjudged on the basis of expression, confidence and presentation skills. The tiny tots also created innovative rangoli designs using diyas, flowers, dry leaves and sawdust apart from rangoli colours.

Play on green Diwali staged at GSSS, Khuda Lahora

A play on the themes of ‘Swachh Diwali, Safe Diwali’ and ‘Green Diwali’ was staged by the volunteers of department of environment, Chandigarh administration at Government Senior Secondary School, Khuda Lahora, Chandigarh.

All staff members and students took a pledge to not burst crackers this Diwali. The principal urged all to celebrate a green Diwali.

Students observe Cancer Awareness Day

National Cancer Awareness Day was observed by students of Green Grove Public School on Saturday.

Poster-making, slogans and speech giving activities were organised and informative Powerpoint presentations (PPTs) were shown. President JPS Jolly said it is important to educate people about the serious threat of cancer.

Natural therapies in focus at BCM Dugri

Day 2 of the “Ek Abhyan, Jan Kalyan, Dhara Bachao” venture at BCM School, Dugri, witnessed a plethora of activities with natural therapies being the limelight.

The topic for the day was “Dr Earth, nature- The healer” where students presented their views and highlighted the procedures as well as benefits of natural therapies in detail via live streaming.

They spoke on the benefits of sand, water, salt, aroma, sun and steam therapies for curing ailments.