Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students

The management staff of Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana, honoured all students of the senior section who got A1 grade in their pre-board exams, during a special event.

The event was presided over by president JPS Jolly, chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly and principal Suzy George.

President JPS Jolly congratulated all the students who performed well in their pre-board examinations and wished them luck for boards.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

An online modelling contest was conducted for classes 1 and 2 by the primary 1 block of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh.

They made colourful aquariums, finger puppets, and unicorns out of clay.

The objective of conducting the activity was to improve their problem solving and decision making skills. Principal Monica Chawla appreciated their efforts.

BCM School, Ludhiana

Students of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, paid obeisance to goddess Saraswati by offering flowers and chanting mantras on Basant Panchami.

The festival is celebrated in India to mark the advent of spring.

Children participated in ‘Kite making and flying’ and ‘Yellow food making’ activities. They also composed beautiful poems related to Basant Panchami , the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season.

Teachers told them the significance of the day and applauded their efforts.

Senior Secondary students of the school's Focal Point branch in Ludhiana also celebrated Basant Panchami. Girls of Classes 11 and 12 presented Saraswati Vandanda, Gayatri Mantra and bhajans. Principal Neeru Kaura motivated the students to work hard to be successful in life.







