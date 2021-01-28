IND USA
Representational image. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Punjab school events: HVM Convent children make tri-colour badges

  School principal Sunita Kumari lauded the efforts of all the students.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:47 PM IST

HVM Convent Senior Secondary Schoo, Ludhiana, organised various online activities such as speech-giving, poem-recitation tricoloured badge or hand band making, poster-making, and singing to mark Republic Day celebrations.

School principal Sunita Kumari lauded the efforts of all the students.

She said that the future generation should abide by the rules and laws mentioned in the constitution for a better society and a prosperous nation.

Special assembly for Mount Litera Zee School kids

The students of Mount Litera Zee School, Ludhiana, celebrated Republic Day virtually.

They wrote slogans, recited poems, sang patriotic songs and danced on the occasion. Children of Class 4 presented a special assembly. They spoke the ‘Thought of the day’,sang the national anthem and recited patriotic songs.

The little ones even spoke about the importance of Republic Day and the constitution. The principal and teachers lauded the efforts of the tiny tots.

Atam Public School soaks in Republic Day celebrations

Atam Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, celebrated Republic Day and National Voters’ Day during the morning assembly. The school choir sang patriotic songs. Students recited poems and delivered speeches.

Manmeet Kaur of Class 12 recited a poem on the theme: Patriotism. Avneet Kaur of Class 11 commerce highlighted the importance of the day.

Students of classes 2 to 5 took part in solo dance, English declamation, poster-making, and collage-making activities.The teachers appreciated their efforts.

