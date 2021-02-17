IND USA
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
ht school

Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School

Students gave speeches and recited shlokas for the ceremony.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST

MGM Public School, Ludhiana, held a special assembly to mark the Basant Panchami celebrations.

Students gave speeches and recited shlokas. A prayer ceremony worshipping Goddess Saraswati was followed by offerings of spring flowers by the students and staff.

Principal of the school Sunita Vij motivated the students to be progressive learners, set big goals and put dedicated efforts to achieve them.

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh

The school held a special assembly. The day started with chanting of ‘Gayatri Mantra’. Students of LKG and UKG spoke ‘Thought of the day’. UKG children recited shlokas. A student of LKG recited a poem based on the festival.

The teachers presented a dance performance. Children made kites, paper flowers, and flower masks. Students of UKG prepared yellow-coloured dishes.

Government Model High School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated 32nd Road Safety Week. DSP SS Sodhi was the chief guest for the occasion who created awareness among the students regarding road safety along with traffic park in-charge Jaswinder Kaur and NGO member Mohinder Kaur Kataria.

Headmaster Sanjeev Arora welcomed the guest along with his team . The teachers and students were awarded participation certificates by the chief guest.

Bhavik Jindal of Saint Soldier’s School, Panchkula

The school won two medals in the first Defence Taekwondo Cup 2021 organised by Defence Taekwondo Club, MDC, Panchkula.

Bhavik, a 7-year-old boy studying in Class 2 of the school, won a gold medal in Taekwondo and bronze board breaking event. He practises Taekwondo for one and a half hours daily.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school collaborated with DPS, STS, Dhaka, Bangladesh, for a student exchange programme.

To kick-start the programme, students of both the schools met each other on a virtual platform. They got an opportunity to learn about each other’s traditions and customs.

They were exposed to new languages and new ways of living. The students are geared up to begin a journey of self-discovery through this programme which will continue throughout the year.




Children of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Basant Panchami celebrations on campus..
ht school

Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Children offered prayers, flew kites and participated in various activities on the occasion of Basant Panchami festival.
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
ht school

Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Students gave speeches and recited shlokas for the ceremony.
The magic of the aurora borealis. Shutterstock
ht school

Aurora Borialis: Amazing light show at the poles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about this natural phenomenon visible near the North and South Poles.
With kids cooped in homes owing to the pandemic since March 2020, parents are insisting that they learn coding. SHUTTERSTOCK
ht school

‘Code’ word is caution, say experts on trend among kids

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Programmes cost between 6K and 5L; experts say firms fleecing parents, who expect kids to develop app, websites.
Some schools in Maharashtra and schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen since January 18. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
ht school

Allow schools in Mumbai to restart partially: BMC

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Principals of some schools in Mumbai are of the opinion that attending school in person may be helpful for many.
School manager Pramila Gupta, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, second from left, and Maldives’ ‘education minister Dr. Rashid Ahmed, second from right.
ht school

Delhi school events: VSPK International School gets five-star rating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:03 PM IST
The school was shortlisted and awarded a five star rating for its commitment towards academics and co - curricular activities.
In her book titled The High Caste Hindu Woman, Pandita Ramabai Sarasvati highlighted social evils of the time such as child marriage, the plight of child widows and much more.
ht school

Pandita Ramabai Sarasvati: Pioneer of education and emancipation of women

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Social reformer Pandita Ramabai Sarasvati tirelessly worked to promote education and emancipation of women during late 19th and 20th centuries.
An ‘ Energy Saviour’ taking the pledge while doing his bit to conserve electricity.
ht school

Punjab school events: DPS students pledge to conserve electricity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The students were sensitised about the importance of saving energy through storytelling.
The students as well as their grandparents took part in the event with zeal
ht school

Delhi school events: Students of CAIS celebrate virtual Grandparents Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
On that occasion, the students performed various activities for their grandparents with gratitude and zest.
According to Principal Seema Sahay (above), the transition from offline to online learning has became the only viable way to keep learning continuous.
ht school

Principal's desk: Digital education has opened a new dimension to learning

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The central aspect of 360 degree learning is that the students learn from their surroundings, writes Seema Sahay, Principal, GD Goenka Public School, Sarita Vihar.
Students appear for the SSC exam at a Mahim school in March 2020. This year, the exams have been postponed to April amid the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. HT PHOTO
ht school

Class 10 students of Mumbai want 50% marks from internal tests

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:38 PM IST
60% of respondents said they studied only half the syllabus; face difficulties in online learning.
Reopening of Mumbai University colleges deferred.
ht school

Mumbai University colleges will stay online till Feb 22

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST
University officials said a circular will be released with confirmation from civic authorities to inform colleges about the reopening protocols.
As part of the programme, talks on career counselling and yoga sessions were organised.
ht school

Punjab school events: NSS camp at Shishu Niketan draws to a close

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The main focus of the camp was on the cleanliness drive which was inaugurated by mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.
(L-R) School teacher Smritee, principal Anju Puri and ISA coordinator Jyotsna Jha with the award certificate and trophy.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS gets international school award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:31 PM IST
The school received this award for its outstanding efforts made in the field of global education.
Employees in PPE kits sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. SATISH BATE/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai Colleges await final word from local bodies before reopening

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Staff and students will be brought to colleges in a phased manner.
