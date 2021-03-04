Punjab school events: Students showcase their educational toys

The educational toys of the students of St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, were displayed at the first- ever ‘India Virtual Toy Fair 2021’.

The school got short listed for the same based on its innovative, engaging and captivating educational toys created by enterprising team of teachers and students.

The fair was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, with a vision to make India a global hub for the toy-world. The toy fair which was free of cost witnessed more than 1100 exhibitors and numerous viewers between February 27 and March 2.

The toys displayed an array of themes ranging from educational, traditional, scientific, do it yourself ( DIY) and digital demonstrating the disciplines of mathematics, English, science, social studies etc.

Woodlands House School, Panchkula

The school celebrated its annual day on Sunday. The event was celebrated on a virtual platform due to the pandemic restrictions. This year the theme for the annual function was:Euphoria.

The students of Playway, Nursery, LKG and UKG gave various performances to mark the occasion.

Trustee Farid Singh and principal Navneet Bhandari addressed the parents and highlighted various initiatives taken by the school during the previous academic year.

Ryan International, Mohali

Students of Ryan International School, Mohali, took part in the skating tournament held at Patiala by Punjab Roller Skating Association.

They brought laurels to the school with their sheer determination, sweat, and the will to overcome all odds.

Japsimran Mehta of Class 2 and Asmi of Class 6 bagged gold as well as bronze medals. Not far behind, Jasmeet Kaur of Class 7 got silver as well as bronze medals.

Solitaire International, Panchkula

To boost the creativity of young learners, an activity ‘My friend alien’ was conducted at Solitaire International School, Sector 20, Panchkula. With the use of play dough, student crafted different aliens. A class discussion on space and its various components was also held. After completing their craft, students spoke about the qualities they look for in their alien friends.



