IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Punjab school events: Students win medals in roller skating championship
A student of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, getting felicitated.
A student of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, getting felicitated.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students win medals in roller skating championship

Sonakshi, Manaal and Atharv won silver and bronze medals in different categories of the championship
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST

Students of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school by winning positions in State Roller Skating Championship.

Sonakshi, Manaal and Atharv won silver and bronze medals in different categories of the championship. Hiten won two silver medals in different categories . Director principal Jasmine Kalra congratulated them.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

As many as five students of Class 12, science, of Bhavan Vidyalaya, have done the tricity proud by qualifying for the Kishor Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship.

Guramrit Singh secured the 22nd rank, while Pushpraj Poonia secured the 72nd rank. Aryan Dhaka secured the 157th rank while Ayushh and Alankrit Kadian secured the 744th and 1,359th rank. KVPY is an ongoing national programme of fellowship in basic sciences initiated by the department of science and technology, government of India, to attract exceptionally motivated students to pursue research careers. Students who clear the KVPY are eligible for direct admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

This school held a workshop on multiple intelligences and competence-based teaching for the teachers. The motive was to acquaint teachers with the rapidly changing educational practices. Principal Sunita Kumari said that such workshops are important to harness teaching skills for more productive learning of students.

Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, Chandigarh

Chandigarh : A webinar to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccination was organised by Dr Rajiv Khaneja for the staff members of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, Chandigarh.

The session was taken by Dr Abin K Raja, PGIMER. The webinar was held to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccine among people who may be hesitant in getting doses and have apprehension about the vaccines.

Dr Abin apprised everyone of credible and authentic information regarding the vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab school event punjab school
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The school strengthened its pre-existing bond of educational and cultural exchange with South Korea by signing an MoU with Korean Cultural Centre.
The school strengthened its pre-existing bond of educational and cultural exchange with South Korea by signing an MoU with Korean Cultural Centre.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ganga International signs MoU with Korean Cultural Centre

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This MoU strengthened the pre-existing bond between both the parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Clociwise from top left, HT health editor Rhythma Kaul, Priyanka Bhatkoti, Rajesh Banopreeya, Sakshi Saddi, Deepali Singh Solanki and Dr Rajesh Sagar who participated in the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
Clociwise from top left, HT health editor Rhythma Kaul, Priyanka Bhatkoti, Rajesh Banopreeya, Sakshi Saddi, Deepali Singh Solanki and Dr Rajesh Sagar who participated in the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Ways to prepare students mentally for the reopening of schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Sensitisation, gratitude journals and mindfulness were among the measures suggested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, getting felicitated.
A student of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, getting felicitated.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students win medals in roller skating championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Sonakshi, Manaal and Atharv won silver and bronze medals in different categories of the championship
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
Rosalind Elsie Franklin greatly contributed to research in structural virology.
ht school

Rosalind Elsie Franklin: Extraordinary pioneer of scientific research

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 PM IST
This chemist and X-ray crystallographer’s work is integral to the study of molecular structures of DNA, RNA, coal and graphite.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
The students took part in the show titled Sashakt Bharat -- Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:16 PM IST
This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, showcasing her medal.
ht school

Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Harsirat Kaur of Class 3, Saupin’s School, got selected for the national level championship as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
The FRA is in the process of approving fee structures for the upcoming academic year of 2021-22 (for representational purpose only). ISTOCKPHOTO
ht school

Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike: FRA, Maharashtra

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The state FRA has requested colleges to factor in the last year's economic repercussions on students’ families before applying for annual fee hikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
Several students have pointed out discrepancies in the question bank (for representational purpose only) SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question banks

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Maharashtra's education department released the subject-wise question bank for state board aspirants on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
Children of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana, taking part in the event..(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
ht school

MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ht school

Question banks for Maharashtra Classes 10 and 12 are online

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • The education department released the subject wise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
ht school

MU approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22 for digitisation purpose

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • This is the first time that the annual senate meeting was conducted virtually and was approved late on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
ht school

‘NEP aims to overhaul existing education regime, making it more learner-centric’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • The NEP aims at overhauling the India’s existing education regime, making it more learner-centric.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
Winners of the quiz contest being felicitated at BCM Senior Secondary School in Focal Point, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: BCM students showcase their knowledge in quiz contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:56 PM IST
The contest had three rounds: Rapid fire, passing and brain teaser
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Chandan Deep, principal of St Joseph’s Convent School, Amritsar, talks about pedagogical changes, the challenges of his profession and much more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP