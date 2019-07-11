Stress laid on both academics, values

I had entered Seth Anandram Jaipuria School as a toddler with moist eyes and an unwilling face 14 years ago, but now it has become not just a temple of learning, but also a second home.

The faces that appeared unfamiliar in the initial years ended up becoming part of a family. The teachers helped us grow into responsible citizens and become mentors for life. My eyes are moist again due to cherished memories.

The corridors carry the chatter of students and the walls hide their secrets; the chairs, tables and blackboards have memories attached to them. My school is an exceptional one which stands out from others. Its walls hide not just secrets but the achievements of its students, the corridors not only witness the hustle, but also the meritorious students being awarded for their hard work. My school has transformed students from mere thinking beings to analytical, social and cultured citizens. The wide range of opportunities that the school provides grooms every student to perfection so that they do well in life. The environment and the exposure provided in the school give a platform for developing motor skills and nurture abilities to deal with the outside world.

Academics and co-curricular activities run hand in hand. The students learn how to balance academics with extracurricular activities. Jaipuria never fails to provide the best faculty and counsellors to strengthen the foundation of students. The results every year demonstrate the efforts put in by the teachers and the school in grooming students. Jaipuria lays emphasis not only on academic learning but also on inculcating morals and spiritual values.

I am proud to share that my school excelled in academics with two CBSE national toppers for two years in a row and most of them were from humanities stream. In Class 10 one of my juniors secured first all-India rank. Such phenomenal results motivate me and become the driving force for every Jaipurian to perform well. The success of my seniors in 2018 and then in 2019 has taken the school to another pedestal. These results reflect the efforts of not only the students but also of principal-cum-director Manju Rana, the management and teachers.

The best thing about Jaipuria is that it identifies and develops the abilities of students. Every teacher has taught me to achieve my dreams. They have been the core support systems who guided students.

Jaipuria was adjudged the second best school in the city in The Education World India School Rankings 2018-19 and won school excellence awards in the North School Merit Awards. The Project Green Initiative of the school was the winner of World Education Award 2018. Sports and physical education have been a part of the school’s vision. The trainers and equipment produce champions in every sport at district, state and national levels.

The Global Leader’s Foundation had conferred the Best School Values Award to the school for excellence in social/ public service in institutional award category on the basis of excellent performance. The school provides opportunities to students to become all-rounders.

The mission of the school is to “Empower, Enthuse and Excel.” My years here have shaped my personality and turned me into an enriched human being with humanitarian values. The school made me a person with strong opinions and a stout will. Principal Rana motivates students and puts in extra efforts to provide them with the best education and exposure. She assists them in identifying their abilities and performing well in them. She has a solution for almost every problem. Her efforts have helped the school touch the pinnacle of success. Jaipuria is the school I had dreamed of being in.

