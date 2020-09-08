Student’s many talents blossoms on virtual forums

ht-school

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:43 IST

DAVPS, East of Loni Road, celebrates 7-day Van Mahotsav

DAV Public School (DAVPS), East of Loni Road, celebrated week-long Van Mahotsav on a virtual platform . The aim of the event was to sensitise students about their role in conserving the environment and generating a sense of responsibility towards the need for environment sustainability. Despite the ongoing Covid-19, teachers and students came together to spread the message of Think Green, Go Green’. Students took part in various activities held throughout the week. Principal Sameeksha Sharma highlighted the importance of trees and urged all to unite and work together to protect them to create a greener and healthier environment.

Cultural event held at Apeejay School, Noida

Apeejay School, Noida, organised the annual inter-school cultural event, Smt. Rajeshwari Paul Kala Sangam 2020: An Art, Music and Dance Festival, via the Zoom platform. Instituted in the memory of the wife of esteemed chairman Dr. Stya Paul, this festival celebrates the unique talent and creativity skills of students of Classes 4-12. Participants from 18 prominent schools of Delhi-NCR took part in it to exhibit their talent. The event was graced by the judges from the fields of art, music and dance who added tremendous value to the program with their insightful inputs. The inaugural session began with an invocation song. School principal AK Sharma welcomed the judges. In his address, Sharma observed how the medium of art allows the young minds to explore their thoughts and imagination and find pure and sublime joy in their creations. The principal said that the event was a humble tribute to Smt. Rajeshwari Paul, whose profound wisdom, kindness and compassion continue to inspire and guide all. Thereafter, various activities took place simultaneously in different Zoom rooms. Two separate events -- Paper Straw Craft and Utility Box -- were organised for students of Classes 4 and 5, respectively. Two events, namely ‘Doodle Your Words’ for Classes 6-8 and ‘Design Your Dress’ for Classes 9-12, were also held. In addition, Western Singing Champ for Classes 4-5, The New Phoneix for Classes 6-8 and Anhad Naad for Classes 9-12 were held as part of the event. The coveted Rolling E- Trophy for Best Team was bagged by Lotus Valley International School, Noida.

Paryushan festival celebrated at MSMS, GT Karnal Road

Mahavir Senior Model School (MSMS), GT Karnal Road, celebrated Paryushan, the main festival of Jainism, on a virtual platform with great zeal. The week-long celebration witnessed the participation of a large number of students. The main objective was to sensitise the students about Samvatsari – the festival of forgiveness. To promote the core value of seeking and granting forgiveness among the young minds, a plethora of events were organized at the level of each class. The events ranged from card making, poem recitation, poster making, speech presentation and PowerPoint presentation, to the musical performances and bhajan rendition. The presence of school director SL Jain and principal Ruchika Sukhija boosted the morale of encouraged the young Mahavirians throughout the virtual presentations. The purpose and objective of Paryushan is to purify the soul and the environment. This festival and its teachings are very significant in today’s times of intolerance.

National Sports Day activities conducted online at Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar

To commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, celebrated National Sports Day with pride and zeal. Celebrated on a virtual platform due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the event was also live-streamed on school’s Facebook page. To motivate the students and the staff members to stay fit and healthy, the school organised YOGRUN, an amalgamation of keeping both physically and mentally fit. The celebration began with Fit India Run on the lines of the Fit India Movement, which is a nationwide campaign that aims at encouraging people to include physical activities and sports in their everyday lives. The teachers, led by Sunaina and Sunil, ran in the school ground following the safety norms during this pandemic. This was followed by a yoga session under the guidance of yoga trainer Praveen Kumar. School head Rajiv Duggal, esteemed PTA members, staff members and the members of the students’ council participated in that event. Vice principal Priya Handa along with a few teachers participated in all the activities. The viewers also took part in that event with all enthusiasm from their houses, parks and their terraces. YOGRUN inspired all the participants and viewers to stay fit and healthy during this ongoing global pandemic. The event gave a remarkable message --- physical fitness is not just crucial for a healthy body but imperative for a healthy mind and emotional well-being.

The Shriram Millennium School, Faridabad, organises Shri Paryavaran Utsav - Gajotsava

The Shriram Millennium School, Faridabad, organised its second edition of Shri Paryavaran Utsav – Gajotsava on a virtual platform. It was live-streamed on Facebook also. This year, the theme was -- ‘In Support of Elephant Conservation’. On that occasion. Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) founder and CEO Vivek Menon addressed the students and spoke at length about the need to secure elephant corridors and their habitats. WTI director Uttara Singh spoke about the critical need to conserve these keystone species. Through the week leading to the event, the entire school was engaged in a variety of activities to build awareness about elephant conservation. This event was special as the school also organised its first ever online pan-India inter-school competitions the results of which were announced on that day.

CREÒ Int’l 2020 held at NWS, Ghaziabad

Nehru World School (NWS), Ghaziabad, successfully organised the four-day CREÒ International 2020 festival, fulfilling its vision of “striving for excellence today to prepare students to succeed in the challenges they face tomorrow.” As many as 1,000 participants from 67 schools from six countries took part in 30 offline and online events in the fields of photography, art and craft, dance, public speaking, business ideas, performing arts, literature, story telling, clay modelling and theatre. Hailing the teachers and parents for their involvement in the festival, NWS head teacher Susan Holmes said that the students’ imagination, creativity and resourcefulness in all the activities had been inspirational. Gateway College Colombo in Sri Lanka, Indian School Al Ghubra in Muscat (Oman), NTIC Lagos (Nigeria), NTIC Abuja Co-Ed (Nigeria), Rajarshi Gurukul (Nepal), Ukulhahu School (Maldives), Baa Atoll School (Maldives), along with many schools from across India participated in that festival. To appreciate the efforts of the participants, NWS awarded E- certificates and letters of appreciation to participants. The host school paid gratitude to all the guests for their enthusiastic participation and valuable contribution which made this year’s festival a grand success.

TSMS, Gurugram organises India Week

Amid the ongoing Covid-19, The Shriram Millennium School (TSMS), Gurugram, organised India Week on a virtual platform. The students participated in various activities, showcasing the school’s core values of sensitivity, integrity and pride in one’s heritage. Besides, India’s diverse culture and cuisines were also showcased. Children expressed their thoughts on freedom, unity and diversity through posters, videos and slogans. The National Handloom Day saw the felicitation of Indian weavers and their skills. The Grandparents’ Day was a special occasion where children expressed their love and gratitude. They shared videos of treasured moments spent with their grandparents. A grandparent who had served in the Indian army shared his experiences whereas another narrated a story on Sardar Patel.