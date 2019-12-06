Students of Delhi International School visit Australia

ht-school

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 16:27 IST

Study And Cultural Exchange Tour To Australia

Delhi International School, Sector 23, Dwarka organised a study and cultural exchange tour to Australia to provide intercultural learning opportunities.

Fifteen students and two teachers from Grade 6 to 11 took part in this programme. Delhi International School has a collaboration with Farmhouse Montessori School, Sydney. During this trip Students interacted with principal Gavin McCormack and learnt about higher education and career options in Australia. He advised students to develop a love for learning, have an enquiring mind and be adaptive to the changing world. The students went on a tour of the capital Canberra, visited parliament, and met government officials and Deepak Raj Anand, the first Australian MLA of Indian origin. They also visited Questacon (National Science and Technology Centre). They also explored Australian War Memorial and National Museum of Australia. They were taken to Royal Australian Mint to learn the stories behind every Australian coin and saw robots making coins. Finally they visited the Australian National University. In Sydney pupils saw the Opera House, Darling Harbour, Sydney Tower Eye, Circular Quay, Sydney Harbour Bridge and Bondi Beach.

Annual Exhibition Srijan 2019

St Froebel School, Paschim Vihar, organised its annual exhibition Srijan 2019. It was inaugurated by principal Dr Ragini Kaul.

Students from the primary and middle school took part in the event. The young Faradays, Newtons and Edisons exhibited charts and models and demonstrated experiments while explaining the different concepts. The young analysts educated parents about food adulteration by showing simple techniques to test the purity of spices, milk and tea. Another section of the exhibition “Greenistan” heralded the use of organic products. Maths department showcased the use of Maths in everyday life. Maths is everywhere whether it is recipes which call for ounces, cups and teaspoons or skipping extra calories at lunch. Once on board, there is some common aviation related Maths such as speed, altitude, flying time. This ignited a spark of practical interest. The section named “Our Weavers” exhibited hand spun, hand woven, hand knitted products. The loom, hosiery and knitting sector formed the largest component of the textile sector, contributing 15% of export earning of India. The other sections included Water Conservation, Indian Landforms, and Environmental Pollution. Srijan provided a learning platform for not only students and teachers but parents as well. The students did a lot of research work. They analysed the hidden facts and realised the value of working together in a group.

World Space Week

In collaboration with SPACE India, Sri Venkateshwar International School, Sector 18A, Dwarka hosted a range of activities for students during World Space Week. The idea was to instil a love for astronomy and space.

The young astronomers participated in a plethora of activities with enthusiasm and showcased their talent. World Space Week is a United Nations event which has grown into the largest public space event on Earth. Students got an opportunity to interact with National Aeronautics and Space Administration spacecraft system engineer Ann Devereaux at the American Centre. Students celebrated International Observe the Moon Night which is a worldwide celebration of lunar science and exploration, celestial observation, and our cultural and personal connections to the Moon by clicking pictures with the Moon and made their parents, relatives and friends aware of this event. Astronomy Picture of the Day activity was organised by Heena Bhatia, senior educator at SPACE India. Students made beautiful paintings on the theme The Moon: Gateway to the Stars. Principal Nita Arora judged the paintings and declared the winners. Students also participated and won various national level competitions organised by SPACE India. Ahana Singh of Class 5 secured first runners up in category IV-V and Kartikeya Johar of Class VIII-B secured first prize in category VI-VIII in UITS Dr Kalam Debate Competition. Ananya Bisht of Class 3 Mulberries secured first runners up in category I-III in National Astro Toon Competition. It was a great learning experience which gave students a chance to learn about astronomy and the celestial world. The creative young minds could explore far beyond what normal eyes could see and they looked forward to more such learning experiences.

Annual Day

School of Excellence, Sector-22, Dwarka celebrated its second annual day.

The chief guest was Gulab Singh, MLA Matiala. The guests of honour were Satpal Singh, DDE South West B-I and Sushil Kumar DDE Zone 21. The programme started with lighting of lamp. All the students of these classes took part in some event or the other. Even the children with special needs took part in the main programme. The theme of the day was Avni Se Ambar Tak. The students presented songs, and plays. Classes 9 to 12 took part in stage performances. The principal presented the annual report. The chief guests unveiled the second edition of the annual magazine Verve. Prizes and trophies were awarded to meritorious students. The programme ended with the vote of thanks.

GHPS English Poetry Recitation Competition

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Fateh Nagar, organised Inter-GHPS English Poetry Recitation Competition.

Twenty four contestants from 12 branches of the school participated in the competition. Students recited poems by Wordsworth, Tennyson, Roald Dahl and other poets. Some participants recited their own creations. Principal JK Bhatia gave away trophies and prizes to the winners. The students also entertained the gathering with a magic show and a mime show. The event was appreciated by one and all.

Science Zonal Level Competitions

The students of Bal Bhavan International, Dwarka, bagged a total of eight awards in science zonal level competitions.

They won awards in poster making, slogan writing, Sciencetoon, model exhibition and science drama. Ravleen Kaur of Class 11 and Bhavya of Class 9 took part in Synergy -2019, an inter-school science competition held at SGT University Gurugram. More than 250 models from Delhi NCR competed for the title. The team from BBIS exhibited a model on modern agricultural technology, Agronomist’s Companion and bagged third position and a cash prize of 5000. Garv Garg and Aradhaya made a drone that aided in obstacle-free medical aid and received special recognition and a cash prize of 1,100. In National Science Quiz Competition held at Shoolini University, Solan, Himanshi Shekhawat of Class 12, Sumit Kumar and Akshat Sharma of Class 11 reached top 10 and received a trophy. Garv Garg and Souparno Ghose of Class 10 participated in an Inter-School Robo Fest and secured the first position in Robowar. Diksha of Class 8 and Anushka of Class 7 displayed a working model on water conservation and bagged the second position. The school congratulated the science HOD Banya Ghose and all the winners.