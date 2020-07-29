Two school students from Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid

ht-school

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:34 IST

Two school students from Surat have discovered an Earth-bound asteroid by poring through images taken by a telescope belonging to the University of Hawaii, a space education institute said on Monday.

The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years, said SPACE India, a private institute where the two 14-year-old girls received training.

“I look forward to... when we will get a chance to name the asteroid,” said Vaidehi Vekariya, who added that she wants to become an astronaut when she is older.

The asteroid, currently called HLV2514, may be officially christened only after Nasa confirms its orbit, a SPACE India spokeswoman said.

Radhika Lakhani, the other student, said she was working hard on her education. “I don’t even have a TV at home, so that I can concentrate on studies.”

Asteroids and comets pose a potential threat to Earth, and scientists discover thousands of them each year. In 2013, an asteroid heavier than the Eiffel Tower exploded over central Russia, leaving more than 1,000 people injured from its shockwave.

The duo discovered the object as part of an asteroid search campaign conducted by SPACE India along with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a Nasa-affiliated citizen scientist group.

IASC Director J Patrick Miller confirmed the discovery, according to an email from him to the students seen by Reuters.

The girls used specialised software to analyse the images snapped by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii, and made the discovery in June, SPACE India said.

The institute is among the few private space education initiatives in India that have made astronomy popular among students.

India’s innovation-driven yet low-cost space technology has spurred missions to the Moon and Mars.