UK gears for second Brexit poll

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 15:54 IST

Britain is headed for yet another crucial election on Thursday, December 12. It will be the second hustings in the last three years that is overshadowed by the vexed Brexit issue. The country, which is undergoing probably the most significant political period since World War II, is pinning its hopes on the results of the forthcoming polls to resolve the long-drawn Brexit tangle.