Vaccines: Rescue team for immune systems
- With India on the verge of joining the rest of the world by immunizing its population of 1.3 billion against covid-19, there couldn't be a better time and occasion to also understand what is vaccination?
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:41 PM IST
- With India on the verge of joining the rest of the world by immunizing its population of 1.3 billion against covid-19, there couldn't be a better time and occasion to also understand what is vaccination?
Mumbai metro-3 car shed on salt pan plot: Whose land is it anyway?
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
- The Uddhav Thackeray government allotted 102 acres of salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building an integrated car shed in Kanjurmarg, in east-central Mumbai, last year in a decision opposed by the Centre, which claimed ownership.
Punjab school events: DPS kids showcase creativity
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
- The little artists created art using twigs, dry leaves, pebbles, grass etc. The activity helped develop their motor skills and imagination.
Delhi school events: RSMNV hosts inter-school contest
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:29 PM IST
- The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the original celebration-related plans of the school but with the help of the patrons a special online platform was developed to hold various competitions.
First-come, first-serve round back for FYJC, says education dept
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
- While the department had earlier decided to do away with the FCFS rounds this year, the decision was revoked owing to a large number of students still without seats after five admission rounds.
Punjab school events: Panchkula school hosts dist-level wushu contest
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:26 PM IST
- Around 100 players from different schools of the district participated in the competitions.
Delhi school events: Kartik of Manav Rachna Int’l shines in golf contest
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:46 PM IST
- Kartik again proved that persistence and determination are a sure way to success and glory.
Riveting tales for young readers
By HTC | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Say Yes to good health and No to Germasura, the deadliest monster of them all, with this simple book that encourages you to think about hygiene.
SVISG promotes compassion, peace
By HTC
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:07 PM IST
The uncertainties and obscure clime of the pandemic has never acted as a deterrent to the resolve and grit of the Basava family. Despite many hurdles along the path, Basava International School, Dwarka had surged forward in the academic session with its virtual classes and events.
Basava International, Dwarka, marches ahead on digital path
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:07 PM IST
The uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have never acted as a deterrent to the resolve and grit of the Basava family. Despite many hurdles along the path, Basava International School, Dwarka, has surged forward in the academic session with its virtual classes and events.
Punjab school events: NSS volunteers distribute masks among needy
By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The volunteers, while maintaining social distance, informed the general public about the need to keep their surroundings clean.
Delhi school events: DAVPS celebrates Energy Conservation Day
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 12:33 PM IST
So small efforts were made by the students of Classes 7 to 9 to reduce the consumption of energy so that energy sources can be saved for future use.
Punjab school events: Kids exhibit clothes made from recycled material
By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Taking this thinking forward AKSIPS-125 conducted an online fancy dress competition where our young designers of class 1 designed their fashion forward garments that were made from recycled materials like old newspapers,waste cans , bottles and vegetable leaves etc.
Guido van Rossum: Python creator whose work simplified coding
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:51 PM IST
This computer programming pioneer created the Python programming language, contributed a glob() routine to BSD Unix and aided in developing the ABC programming language.
Delhi school events: New Era Public School hosts inter-school event Vanijya ’20
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The event began with the address of school’s director and founder principal Usha Chopra and principal Vandana Chawla.
