Virtual Vs Real: ‘Online learning is better than in-person education’

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:56 IST

The concept of traditional education has changed radically within the last couple of years. Being physically present in a classroom isn’t the only learning option anymore - especially with the rise of the internet and new technologies, at least. Nowadays, we have access to a quality education whenever and wherever we want, as long as we have access to a computer. We are now entering a new era -- the revolution of online education. There’s no need to discount the skepticism surrounding education through the internet.

It’s hard to understand the notion of leaving behind the conventional classroom, especially if it is to face this vast space called the internet. Today, 90% of students think that online learning is the same or better than the traditional classroom experience. Here are the five reasons why students want to get involved in online education.

1. It’s flexible. Online education enables us as well as the teachers to set their own learning pace and there’s the added flexibility of setting a schedule that fits everyone’s agenda. As a result, using an online educational platform allows for a better balance of work and studies, so there’s no need to give anything up.

2. It offers a wide selection of programmes. In a space as vast and wide as the internet, there are infinite skills and subjects to teach and learn. A growing number of universities and higher education schools are offering online versions of their programs for various levels and disciplines.

3. It’s accessible. Online education students to study or teach from anywhere in the world. This means there’s no need to commute from one place to another, or follow a rigid schedule. On top of that, not only we save time but we also save money, which can be spent on other priorities.

4. It allows for a customised learning experience. Online education is also flexible for each student’s individual requirements and level of ability. There’s often access to very diverse material such as videos, photos, and eBooks online, and teachers can also integrate other formats like forums or discussions to improve our lessons.

5. It’s more cost- effective than traditional education. Unlike in-person education methods, online education tends to be more affordable. There’s also often a wide range of payment options that let us pay in installments or per class. This allows for better budget management.

These are only a few reasons to choose online education. Every student must assess their unique situation and decide according to their needs and goals, and while this alternative to traditional education is not for everyone, it’s still a convenient option with virtually endless options for international students all over the world. The schools did an amazing job switching to online learning.

(Author Himanshi Upadhaya is a Class 6 student of St. Margaret School, Derawal Nagar. Views expressed here are personal.)