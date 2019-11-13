Voyager 2 becomes second human-made object to cross into interstellar space

ht-school

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:09 IST

More than four decades after beginning its epic journey, NASA’s space probe Voyager 2 has crossed the elusive boundary that marks the edge of the Sun’s realm and the start of interstellar space, scientists have announced. Now, it has become the second human-made object in history to reach the edge of our solar system. It has entered the interstellar medium, the region of space outside the bubble-shaped boundary produced by wind streaming outward from the Sun.