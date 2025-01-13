Cue the waterworks! 2025's first full moon in Cancer set to leave THESE 4 zodiac signs emotionally wrecked

We're just trying to be optimistic we guess. The energies for the first few days of 2025 have been volatile to say the least. You could be feeling this on the personal front, with noticeable ramifications of the same on your health as well. On the collective front, disastrous events impacting humanity at large like the LA wildfires are harrowing enough to keep up with on the news. What we're trying to get at here is, that it may just be all of day 13 of the new year, but when you need an emotional release, you just need it. 2025's first full moon set to be a portal of emotional release

And if you're going to act too tough to 'give in' this early in the year, 2025's first full moon, a wolf moon that too, in the very emotionally turbulent sign of Cancer, is set to give you some much-needed emotional release. For everyone yes, but for these 4 zodiac signs in particular. Grab your tissues!

Gemini

There is quite no wake up call as daunting as a financial one. This full moon, Geminis can expect to be confronted with a major money matter that needs a final decision. It may feel out of the blue but then again not entirely, as you are likely to have felt this one coming on.

Cancer

Do you feel caught up in a power struggle? With the full moon taking place in your zodiac sign, you will feel all of the complicated feelings surrounding this bubble up to the surface. The advice is to let it, instead of suppressing it so as to allow the following weeks to be smoother.

Sagittarius

You may have been feeling the disconnect in a significant relationship in your life. Today's full moon will be amplifying it. And you may feel pushed to finally take a decision, either for keeps or to discard. Cut yourself some slack and don't forget to breathe.

Capricorn

We know all Capricorns thought they were done with the drama in their lives but hey, we're just about 10 days into the new year so expect some hangover energy from 2024 to persist for a tiny bit. This full moon will shine the spotlight on the tense drama that has been plaguing your interpersonal relationships. You may find the strength to move past it, or your logical side may takeover, predicting a break.

We wish you strength and peace as you see through 2025's first full moon!