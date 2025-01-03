2025 kickstarts with the romance of a lifetime for THESE zodiac signs as Venus debuts in Pisces

2025 is here and with it arrives a whole new calendar of astrological transits. The cosmos never sleeps and for some of the zodiac signs out there, it's hellbent on making sure that you start the year with your rose-tinted glasses firmly ON. And with that, all of on day 3 of the year, we already have the first major move in the heavens as Pisces makes a soft and romance-clad debut in the already dreamy and wispy sign of Pisces. Venus is the planet of love beauty and romance and Pisces as a zodiac sign, incidentally mirrors that very energy with an added layer of compassion, creation and imagination. So for once, let that Wattpad-inspired imagination of yours run wild and free and see at least some of it come to fruition, within the month that too. Ready for the romance of a lifetime? Well that's what 2025's first major astrological transit promises for some lucky zodiac signs!(Photos: X)

Now romance can be interpreted in different ways including self-love, choosing yourself, becoming cognizant of patterns that don't serve you etcetera etcetera. And while all of this is as seminal now as it will be six months down the line, which are the lucky few zodiacs who will be experiencing romance in the most straightforward, movie-coded way possible?

(Don't forget to check for your sun, moon and rising signs!)

Leo

Leos can be scary, simply for how strong-headed and goal-oriented they are. And at every waking (and sleeping) hour at that too. But the cosmos is asking you to let lose for once and let your vulnerabilities breathe. This zodiac sign is the most likely to find a strong connection during this transit and they are being asked to go all in. Cultivating compassion around this time, for themselves and others, will also serve them well.

Virgo

Serendipity. That's the theme this transit for Virgos. Your military-grade organisation and planning rarely ever leaves the space for it to come through but looks like this time around you won't have any option but to allow it in. Go with the flow, stop planning your days and nights down to the last detail and then see the magic unfold. Take this transit as a cosmos-imposed breather if you will.

Scorpio

Scorpios are being projected to fall HARD for someone new as Venus moves through Pisces. And the love in the air, literally, may even allow a quick-paced romance to bloom. But be sure to not compromise on your standards for the long-term as THAT is what the real romance of a lifetime is, you with yourself.

Pisces

The star of the evening Pisces, will find a heightened interest coming from all directions towards them. They are being advised to enjoy it to the hilt albeit with one formula in mind — the more they pour into themselves, the more others will pour into them.

Are you ready for a loved-up January then?