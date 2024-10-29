28 lakh diyas, aarti by 1100 vedacharyas, all you need to know about Diwali in Ayodhya

Nine months after the grand inauguration of Shri Ram Temple, this Diwali will see Ayodhya set two world records today. We have learnt that 28 lakh diyas would be lit up on 55 ghats of the river Saryu, making it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the seventh time. Also, a new world record would be set for the first time with 1,100 vedacharyas performing aarti by the Saryu in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Preperations for Deepotsav to be held in Ayodhya on October 30(Photo: PTI)

“Since this is the first Diwali after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir, it’s a very special occasion. Apart from the lakhs of diyas by the river Saryu, close to 10 lakh diyas will be lit up at different temples in the city too,” says Jaiveer Singh, UP Tourism and Culture Minister.

Top shot of Ram Ki Paidi, Ayodhya(Photo: PTI)

Nodal officer Professor Sant Sharan Mishra from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, which is looking after the celebration in Ayodhya, adds, “We are setting up extra diyas, close to 28-30 lakh, so that the world record target of 25 lakh can be met.”

Another highlight will be the spectacular 80,000-diya Swastik symbol formation at ghat number 10 of Ram Ki Paidi.

Drone, laser and green fire crackers show

Lighting at Ram Ki Paidi, Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)

The pollution-free green Ariel fire crackers show will illuminate the sky in Ayodhya. With a height of 600 feet, it will be visible from as far as 5km.

In another first, 500 drones will present a mega show at the Ram Ki Paidi. Coupled with laser lights, voiceovers and musical narration, 15 presentations will be showcased, including ‘the Veer Mudra of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Hanuman, Ravan Vadh, Pushpak Viman, Deepotsav, Ram Darbar, Valmiki, Tulsidas and the Ram Temple.

International artistes

Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya

Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture Government of Uttar Pradesh, says, “Besides folk from different parts of the state and India, artistes from Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Nepal will also perform." Additionally, a mesmerizing Hanuman Chalisa dance drama will be performed on the main stage. Artistes from across India will bring a rich variety of folk dances to Deepotsav

Online Deepdaan

File photo from last year's Deepotsav when the record of 22.23 lakhs diyas was made (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Those living in other cities can do online deepdaan on Divya Ayodhya App and in return they will get prasad as per their packages – Sita Sobha and Ram Jyoti – which will include Raghupati prasadham, Hanumangarhi laddu, chandan, Saryu jal and more. People and devotees can watch the ceremony online on the app and other broadcast mediums across the world.