Accident made me go many steps back, says Juhi Singh Bajwa

Actor Juhi Singh Bajwa shares that planned or unplanned break in one's career does affect in the long run.

“I have been through the phase, and it does pull you back from where you were. When I resumed work after the car accident (early 2023), that left me bedridden for more than six months, I couldn’t stand, forget about fast walking or running. Heels were strictly prohibited. So, all the work was put on the back burner. The gap that such instances bring along makes it difficult for newcomers to plan their career in the right way. The accident happened after the show Sath Nibhana Saathiya 2 (2020-22) that gave me good recognition among the audience. And, it was from there, I had to go many steps back,” says the Yeh Hai Chahatein (2019) actor.

Bajwa further adds that after six to eight months she started to get back on her own. “Once I was better, I knew I must make a quick restart, as out of sight means out of mind. Before pursuing acting full-time, I had been into modelling so i had something to fall back on. After my recovery, I focused on auditions and as destiny would have its way kaam aane laga. Bahut nai tha but I was getting back into the groove.”

For now, Bajwas she glad that she is busy playing a lead character on a television daily.

“Finally, last December-end, I got what I aimed for always. I was offered a character that shoulders the premise of the show in a big way. Also, as television is still among the most favourite mediums in the country that was more the reason that I knew it would be a make-or-break opportunity for me. So, for now, TV show Aaina is my focus and what will follow will be more work on other mediums,” concludes the actor.