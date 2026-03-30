Actor Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86, final rites held in Bengaluru
Veteran actor Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away at her residence on March 29, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and strength
A quiet loss has struck actor Prakash Raj and his family, as his mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away on March 29 at the age of 86. According to multiple reports, her final rights were held in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.
While there has been no official confirmation regarding the cause of her death, it is understood that she had been dealing with age-related health concerns. Over the years, Prakash had spoken about her medical struggles, including a brain cyst that required surgery. The procedure, he had revealed earlier, led to severe memory loss, significantly impacting her ability to recognise even her closest family members. Despite these challenges, she remained a central figure in his life.
A life shaped by resilience
Suvarnalatha’s early years were far from easy. Born in Karnataka and raised in a Christian family, she was orphaned at a young age and had to navigate life independently from an early stage. She went on to work as a nurse, a profession that not only shaped her life but also led her to meet her future husband, who was a patient at the hospital. What began as a caregiver-patient interaction soon evolved into companionship and eventually marriage. Together, they built a family, raising three children, with Prakash being the eldest, followed by a daughter and a son.
Condolences pour in
Following the news of her passing, several members of the film fraternity and political figures extended their condolences. Pawan Kalyan shared a heartfelt message on X, writing, “I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family."
Work continues amid grief
Even as he navigates this personal loss, Prakash Raj remains professionally engaged. The actor was recently seen in They Call Him OG (2025) and Devara: Part 1 (2024), and has begun work on Drishyam 3. Confirming the same, he wrote, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi, with a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it. (And yes, I’m not replacing anyone..).”
Suvarnalatha’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in the actor’s life, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the industry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More