Actor Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86, final rites held in Bengaluru

A quiet loss has struck actor Prakash Raj and his family, as his mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away on March 29 at the age of 86. According to multiple reports, her final rights were held in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. Prakash Raj with mother Suvarnalatha

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the cause of her death, it is understood that she had been dealing with age-related health concerns. Over the years, Prakash had spoken about her medical struggles, including a brain cyst that required surgery. The procedure, he had revealed earlier, led to severe memory loss, significantly impacting her ability to recognise even her closest family members. Despite these challenges, she remained a central figure in his life.

A life shaped by resilience Suvarnalatha’s early years were far from easy. Born in Karnataka and raised in a Christian family, she was orphaned at a young age and had to navigate life independently from an early stage. She went on to work as a nurse, a profession that not only shaped her life but also led her to meet her future husband, who was a patient at the hospital. What began as a caregiver-patient interaction soon evolved into companionship and eventually marriage. Together, they built a family, raising three children, with Prakash being the eldest, followed by a daughter and a son.