Actors Ronjini Chakraborty and Ashish Verma get hitched, call the phase magical

Actors Ronjini Chakraborty and Ashish Verma took their relationship of 16 years to the next level recently, with a register wedding in Mumbai. An excited Ronjini tells us, “We have been thinking of taking the plunge for a long time, but it happened when it had to. Though we have been together for years, things have surely changed after marriage. It’s magical now; it has brought out multiple emotions in me and I’m just loving it.” Ronjini Chakraborty and Ashish Verma

The couple first met as classmates at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 2007. Ronjini shares, “From being college friends to actors and now a couple, it has been a very organic journey for us. It feels like we have been together since eternity.”

Ronjini and Ashish got married on April 2 but announced the news only recently. Ask her about it and she says, “There were back-to-back functions in both our families, followed by our reception. Another reason for the delay was our photographers — we wanted to share our big news with the best pictures. We even asked our friends not to share any pics from the wedding till then.”

What about honeymoon plans? “We both have work commitments, but once that is over in two months, we plan to fly to Turkey and the US,” the actor shares.

On the work front, Ronjini had an OTT release in March. She now awaits the screening of her short film, Malda Aam, at various film festivals, along with another short film that is set to release this year. “My projects will be out soon. Also, Ashish’s untitled film with Sunny Kaushal will be ready for release,” says Ronjini, who played the lead in Tumbbad (2018).