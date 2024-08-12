 Actors Sumeet Vyas, Shubrajyoti Barat and Gopal Dutt's play, directed by Manav Kaul, wins hearts in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Actors Sumeet Vyas, Shubrajyoti Barat and Gopal Dutt's play, directed by Manav Kaul, wins hearts in Lucknow

ByDeep Saxena
Aug 12, 2024 07:17 PM IST

A park, three benches, three people yet the tussle to occupy the "best" seat remained the theme of Manav Kaul's play Park staged at UP Sangeet Natak Academy.

A park, three benches, three people, yet a tussle to occupy the “best” seat was the theme of Manav Kaul’s play Park staged at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy on Sunday.

Shubrajyoti Barat, Gopal Dutt and Sumeet Vyas during Manav Kaul's play Park staged at UP Sangeet Natak Academy in Lucknow.(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Shubrajyoti Barat, Gopal Dutt and Sumeet Vyas during Manav Kaul's play Park staged at UP Sangeet Natak Academy in Lucknow.(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Actor Sumeet Vyas, Shubrajyoti Barat and Gopal Das showed their acting prowess during the hour-long play leaving the audience in splits with not just their peppy one-liners but body language and gestures.

Sumeet Vyas and Shubrajyoti Barat during the play (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Sumeet Vyas and Shubrajyoti Barat during the play (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The playwright weaved multiple layers into each character, which were revealed during the comedy, lending gravity and creating poignant periods of silence. The minimalistic approach of just using three benches on stage was worth taking note of.

The reasons for showing ownership on public benches were simple but deep thoughts were embedded in the logic they were giving to each other. The characters raised the issue of getting displaced from original locations, Iran-Iraq tussle, Kashmir problem and how people become Naxalites due to land disputes. The inter-personal problems like mental illness, physically challenged son and more were beautifully weaved in which kept several emotions in play!

Vidhisha, Pranav Hamal and Priyanka Sarkar during the play(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Vidhisha, Pranav Hamal and Priyanka Sarkar during the play(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Light music and the play of lights played an important role in between gaps. The auditorium was packed to capacity.

Dutt says, “We staged his play in Lucknow some 15 years back and the love that the audience showers on us is amazing. Work keeps calling me to the city and I truly love the way people respond to our plays.”

Roshan Jacob and Anushka at the play (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Roshan Jacob and Anushka at the play (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Vyas, who missed coming to Lucknow during his last directorial play, says, “During our play Purane Chawal I could not come but the city gave lots of love to our actors Kumud Mishra and Shubrajyoti Barat. I really love coming here and hope the city calls me again soon.” In the absence of Kaul, Barat thanked the audience for the sold-out show and encouragement.

Organiser Bhoopesh Rai(Deepak Gupta/HT)
Organiser Bhoopesh Rai(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Organised as a part of Repertwahr Weekends in association with UP Culture Department, the next play of the monthly series will be held on September 15, said organiser Bhupesh Rai.

