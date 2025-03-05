Adaa Khan on Ramzan: Sticking to only home-cooked meals this time

For actor Adaa Khan, Ramzan is a time of devotion, family and cherished memories of her mother. It’s also a month to embrace its countless blessings. Actor Adaa Khan

“Ramzan is always about the Almighty, home and family — that’s where the true essence of the festival lies. This year, I’ve decided to completely avoid outside food. It often gets heavy on the stomach, and the quality isn’t always guaranteed. Plus, eating out every day for an entire month isn’t sustainable. So, at home, we are sticking to only home-cooked meals this time,” says the actor popular for her role of Shesha in Naagin. She’s also making the most of her culinary skills this festive season. Adaa says, “With so many amazing recipes being shared by top chefs and home cooks alike, I’ve planned simple yet delicious meals for each day.”

But one thing she’s being extra mindful of is overeating. “No matter how much you try, overeating ho hi jaati hai! So, I’ve made it a point to either skip dinner or keep my iftar light — with fruits, fresh juices and salads. It helps with hydration after a long day of fasting and keeps me feeling refreshed until the next morning,” shares Adaa.

Her fondest Ramzan memories, however, will always be tied to her mother: “No iftar has ever matched the taste of her cooking. I miss her the most during Ramzan and Eid — she had a way of making every festival feel special, something no one else can replicate. Woh kehte hain na, saari maaon ke hath ke khane mein ek magic hota hai.”